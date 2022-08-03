The fan favorite item will be available beginning Sept. 15, the fast food franchise shared on Twitter

Taco Bell Announces Return of Mexican Pizza to Its Menu: 'the Beans Have Been Spilled'

The Mexican Pizza is finally returning to Taco Bell's menu!

The fast food chain tweeted the announcement on Tuesday, sharing that fans can expect to see the longtime favorite – which is made up of beef, refried beans, tortillas, cheese, diced tomatoes, and a "Mexican Pizza sauce" – back in restaurants starting Sept. 15.

"The beans have been spilled," the tweet reads.

Fans on the social media platform were ecstatic to hear the news, with one Twitter user writing, "Waking up to this news is like waking up to Christmas morning, Halloween, and the Super Bowl all at the same time. #Mexicanpizza is back, baby! Hold my spot in line."

Another said, "I quit eating Taco Bell after the #MexicanPizza was discontinued... Now... On 9/15... I shall Recontinue #playboys!!! Let's go!! #TacoBell."

According to USA Today, Taco Bell first removed the item in 2020 as the company began "streamlining our menu" to "provide a more efficient restaurant experience."

But after fan outcry, the restaurant added the item back to the menu in May 2022.

"Our menu is full of fan favorites, but the Mexican Pizza is at the top of that list," Mark King, CEO of Taco Bell, said in a release at the time.

Added King: "From its flashy introduction to menus in 1985 as 'Pizzazz Pizza' to its inspiration behind the creation of infamous jingles, Mexican Pizza has a long history with the brand and I'm glad we could give fans what they crave and bring our classic Mexican Pizza back home where it belongs."

Shortly after bringing the menu item back, Taco Bell temporarily pulled the Mexican Pizza again due to struggles to keep up with demand.