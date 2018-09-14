Taco Bell Was Voted America's Favorite Mexican Restaurant

The results are in, and Americans are thinking outside the bun.

In a 2018 Harris Poll, Taco Bell—known for its increasingly outrageous menu items that certainly push the boundaries of what can be considered Mexican food—came out on top as the country’s favorite Mexican restaurant.

Because it’s a nationwide poll, contenders are all chain restaurants you can find across the U.S., with Moe’s Southwest Grill coming in first in 2017 and Chipotle taking the title in 2016.

More than 77,000 people were polled in the annual study, which asks for preferences among over 3,000 brands across 300 different categories.

Harris Poll noted that brand familiarity had declined across the board in 2018, which they say “reveals that consumers are becoming less connected to a large set of brands and more connected to a smaller, select set of brands.”

Winners in other food categories include Krispy Kreme for favorite coffee shop, Ben & Jerry’s for favorite ice cream shop, Blaze Pizza (which touts Lebron James as an investor) for favorite pizza restaurant, Five Guys for favorite burger restaurant, and Chick-fil-A for favorite chicken restaurant.

Earlier this year, Taco Bell overtook Burger King to become the fourth-largest chain restaurant in the country, behind McDonald’s, Starbucks and Subway.