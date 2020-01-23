Taco Bell Adds New Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries to the Menu

Taco Bell

Taco Bell first teased that their famous Nacho Fries would be returning with an “all-new flavor” earlier this month, but they left us all hanging on what that fresh taste would be. Now we have answers.

The Tex-Mex chain announced on Thursday that the fries will be making their limited-time debut as the new and improved Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries. Oh, and they’ll also be allowing customers to turn the dish into a burrito — so yeah, get excited.

After a successful test-run in July 2019 in Memphis, Tenn., Taco Bell’s first-ever buffalo sauce stars in this new menu item. The dish comes seasoned and topped with shredded chicken, shredded cheese, warm nacho cheese sauce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. It’s then finished with a drizzle of tangy buffalo sauce, which is sure to steal the show.

The Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries fries are sold a la carte for $2.99 and will be available starting Jan. 30 at participating locations nationwide. They can be served in a burrito for the same price.

You can also get regular Nacho Fries a la carte for $1.39 or in a box alongside a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Crunchy Taco, and a medium soft drink for $5.49.

The beloved original nacho fries were first added to the chain’s nationwide menu in Jan. 2018 for a limited time only, but after 53 million orders were sold in only five weeks (ousting Doritos Locos Tacos as Taco Bell’s most popular new menu item), Taco Bell extended the fries’ limited-time run to April 2018.

“We’re seeing fries in one out of every three orders, compared to one out of every four for DLT,” Taco Bell spokesman Matt Prince told Nation’s Restaurant News at the time.

The exciting announcement also comes shortly after Taco Bell revealed its beefing up its $1 Cravings Value Menu and adding 21 new items. Best of all, they’re bringing back their beloved Double Stacked Tacos. The tacos contain seasoned beef, lettuce, cheese, and feature both a hard shell and a soft tortilla, with a layer of cheese in between. They come in three varieties: Nacho Crunch, Chipotle Cheddar, and Reaper Ranch.