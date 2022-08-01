Tabitha Brown's Vegan Carne Asada Jackfruit Tacos with Mango de Gallo
She encouraged millions of cooks to try their hands at her homespun style of attainable vegan cooking thanks to her charming instructional videos, which took off at the height of the pandemic (TikTok named her a top creator in 2020). But the North Carolina native and mother of two's real secret sauce: her inspirational messages of hope and affirmations of self-love. "During a time where a lot of people were struggling, I could see the soul needed to be fed more than our stomachs," says Brown, 42, who has collected her wisdom—and a few of her recipes— in her new book Feeding the Soul. "I needed to share my stories with people on how I've gotten through the toughest times in life. I call those recipes as well, but it's just a recipe for life." Brown shared her insights and her vegan carne asada jackfruit taco recipe in a PEOPLE exclusive interview to celebrate her selection as one of PEOPLE's 50 Food Faves.
Ingredients
- 1 ½ cups chopped mango
- ½ cup chopped red bell pepper
- ⅓ cup chopped red onion
- ¼ cup finely chopped fresh cilantro
- 2 tablespoons seeded finely chopped jalapeño
- 2 teaspoons fresh lime juice
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, divided
- ¼ teaspoon fine sea salt
- ⅛ teaspoon garlic powder
- 2 (20-oz.) cans young green jackfruit in brine
- 2 ½ teaspoons carne asada seasoning
- ½ teaspoon lemon pepper
- 2 tablespoons canola oil
- 8 corn taco shells
Directions
- Step 1Stir together mango, bell pepper, onion, cilantro, jalapeño, lime juice, 2 teaspoons of the lemon juice, sea salt and garlic powder in a medium bowl; set mango de gallo aside.
- Step 2Rinse jackfruit under cold water. Drain and pat dry with paper towels. Cut off jackfruit core; discard. Use your fingers to shred jackfruit into a medium bowl. Sprinkle with carne asada seasoning and lemon pepper; toss to combine.
- Step 3Heat oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Add jackfruit mixture, and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned in spots, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in remaining 1 teaspoon lemon juice.
- Step 4Divide jackfruit mixture among tortillas. Top with desired amount of mango de gallo and other desired toppings.