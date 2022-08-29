Tabitha Brown Says She's 'Not Going To Change' After Food Network Bumps Her Show from Primetime Lineup

Tabitha Brown is speaking her mind.

The vegan food star — who is known for her uplifting videos on TikTok — shared a candid message on Instagram after her cooking series It's CompliPlated was moved from a primetime slot on the Food Network to Tuesdays at 1 p.m.

"I know I've said this so many times before, but for whatever reason, people just don't seem to believe me, okay," she said. "There is not a company, there is not a network, there is not a person, place, or thing that is going to change who I am."

"I'm not going to change," she added. "I'm not going to shift a little bit for your audience. I'm not going to talk a little bit different for your comfort. I'm not going to change."

"If it ain't enough for you, then you're not for me. And if I bring it to your attention that — 'Wait, I don't like how this feels; I feel like you're trying to change me or erase my personality or my culture' — and you get upset by that instead of hearing me from my heart, I also don't want to be in business with you," she continued.

"With that being said, my new show It's CompliPlated has been moved from Thursdays at 9 p.m. to Tuesdays at 1 p.m. on Food Network."

In the post's caption, Brown, 43, shared she had to break down "a lot of walls and barriers to get to my freedom."

While she did not address Food Network directly in her post, she praised those who understand her vision.

"Thank you to all the partners that i work with that truly see me for me, I appreciate you! To those that don't see me for me but see me only for their benefit, I SEE YOU!" she wrote.

It's CompliPlated aired two episodes on Thursdays at 9 p.m. before being moved to a daytime slot.

An industry source tells PEOPLE, "Moving low-rating shows around the schedule to find an audience is fairly common practice. Thursday nights at 9 p.m. is a competitive slot, and the thought is that Tabitha's audience might find her better in a daytime slot."

A spokesperson from the Food Network tells PEOPLE in a statement, "Tabitha's energy and unique point of view are the reasons that we will continue to support It's CompliPlated. We've moved the series to our daytime cooking block where diehard cooking fans, especially those who are looking for vegan dishes, can enjoy it."

The North Carolina native and mother of two found her way into vegan cooking back in 2016, when she switched to a plant-based diet while living in Los Angeles. Viral success came a year later when a Facebook video of her giving a review of Whole Foods' TTLA sandwich (tempeh bacon, tomato, lettuce, avocado) made her a star.

Within days, Brown got a call from Whole Foods and became a brand ambassador for the chain. Her Facebook following flourished; she scored acting gigs on Will & Grace and The Chi; and after joining TikTok during the pandemic, was named one of the social media site's top creators in 2020.

Late last year, she opened her very own vegan restaurant in Encino, California, called Kale My Name.

But it's Brown's videos where she really shines. Anyone who's watched one knows she's not just skilled at making delicious, approachable vegan recipes of her favorite Southern dishes — she's also a master at feeding viewers' souls with her inspirational messages of hope and positive affirmations of self-love.

"A lot of people discovered me during the pandemic. And during a time where a lot of people were struggling, I could see the soul needed to be fed more than our stomachs," Brown told PEOPLE last September. "I wanted to help people find their way back to some joy and some freedom and love and happiness."