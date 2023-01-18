Tabitha Brown Reflects on 20-Year Marriage to Husband Chance: 'He Is My Best Friend'

The popular vegan chef and TikTok star got real about marriage on Monday's episode of The Talk

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 18, 2023 02:52 PM
Chance Brown and Tabitha Brown attend the 5th Annual Black Love Summit at Hudson Loft on November 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Chance Brown and Tabitha Brown . Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty

Tabitha Brown continues to speak the truth.

During an appearance on The Talk on Monday, the vegan food star opened up about her 20-year marriage to husband Chance and why being transparent about their lives on their YouTube show, Fridays with Tab and Chance, is so important.

When asked by The Talk co-host Akbar Gbaja-Biamila about the YouTube series she shoots with her husband, and how open she is with her audience, Brown said it's a treat to work together.

"This year, my husband and I will have been together 25 years and married for 20," Brown shared, receiving a round of cheers from the panel of hosts.

"He is my best friend," she continued. "So being able to do Fridays with Tab and Chance with him is just a bonus for me."

Brown then talked about how — with millions of followers across her platforms – she feels it's her responsibility to be open and honest about her marriage.

Tabitha Brown on The Talk
Tabitha Brown. CBS

"We decided, if we're going to do this, we got to just tell the truth," she said. "A lot of people see the fairy tale of marriage and 'they lived happily ever after'…but we gotta tell people that is not all the truth."

She added: "When you've been together as long as I have been with my husband, honey, you have been through just about everything under the sun. It is my responsibility, if I'm going to use my platform that reaches millions, I gotta tell the truth."

Luckily, being candid comes naturally to Brown.

In August of 2022, the celebrity chef — who is known for her uplifting videos on TikTok — shared an honest message on Instagram after her Food Network series, It's CompliPlated, was moved from a primetime slot.

"I know I've said this so many times before, but for whatever reason, people just don't seem to believe me, okay," she said. "There is not a company, there is not a network, there is not a person, place, or thing that is going to change who I am."

She added: "I'm not going to change. I'm not going to shift a little bit for your audience. I'm not going to talk a little bit different for your comfort. I'm not going to change."

Brown closed out her message by standing up for herself and her beliefs.

"If it ain't enough for you, then you're not for me. And if I bring it to your attention that — 'Wait, I don't like how this feels; I feel like you're trying to change me or erase my personality or my culture' — and you get upset by that instead of hearing me from my heart, I also don't want to be in business with you," she said.

While she did not address Food Network directly in her post, she praised those who understand her vision.

"Thank you to all the partners that i work with that truly see me for me, I appreciate you! To those that don't see me for me but see me only for their benefit, I SEE YOU!" she wrote.

