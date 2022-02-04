Tabitha Brown Celebrates Her 43rd Birthday with Love from Fellow Celebrity Foodies: 'Blessed'

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Tabitha Brown is feeling thankful as she takes another lap around the sun.

The popular vegan chef, restaurateur and TikTok star celebrated her 43rd birthday on Friday with an Instagram post featuring a cheerful portrait of herself and a reflective message about her special day.

"This morning I was blessed to wake up to 43 🙌🏾," Brown wrote. "This year my prayer is that God uses me like never before!!! 🙌🏾. OOHHH GOD I THANK YOU 🙌🏾. Happy Birthday to me!!! #thankful #tabithabrown #happybirthday."

Brown's post was met with birthday wishes from her famous fans, including Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond, who commented, "Happy birthday to you, Tabitha! ❤️" Bestselling cookbook author Danielle Walker sent love too, writing, "Happiest birthday beautiful."

Actress Simone Shepherd added, "Gorgeous Tab!😍," while Euphoria star Nika King chimed in with, "Happy birthday lovely 🥰🎁🎂🎉🎈." Other celebrity well-wishers included Drew Scott, Shaun Robinson, and Affion Crockett.

Brown's birthday comes after a busy year for the vegan influencer, who appeared on the Showtime series The Chi and released her first book, Feeding the Soul (Because It's My Business) in 2021.

The North Carolina native and mother of two found her way into vegan cooking back in 2016, when she switched to a plant-based diet while living in Los Angeles. Viral success came a year later, when a Facebook video of her giving a review of Whole Foods' TTLA sandwich (tempeh bacon, tomato, lettuce, avocado) made her a viral star.

Within days, Brown got a call from Whole Foods and became a brand ambassador for the chain. Her Facebook following flourished; she scored acting gigs on Will & Grace and The Chi; and after joining TikTok during the pandemic, was named one of the social media site's top creators in 2020.

Late last year, she opened her very own vegan restaurant in Encino, California called Kale My Name.

But it's Brown's videos where she really shines. Anyone who's watched one knows she's not just skilled at making delicious, approachable vegan recipes of her favorite Southern dishes — she's also a master at feeding viewers' souls with her inspirational messages of hope and positive affirmations of self-love.

"A lot of people discovered me during the pandemic. And during a time where a lot of people were struggling, I could see the soul needed to be fed more than our stomachs," Brown told PEOPLE in September. "I wanted to help people find their way back to some joy and some freedom and love and happiness."

Brown also shared her journey to plant-based eating with PEOPLE, explaining that changing what she ate helped manage her chronic pain and improved her mental health.

The chef and comedian said that despite going through "sickness and darkness" while suffering health issues before going vegan, the difficulties she has overcome only made her stronger.