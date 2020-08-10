"When the world is hard enough, don't let food be part of the hardship," says the popular Tik Tok food star. "This recipe keeps it simple, easy and fun for everyone in the family"

Tabitha Brown's Black-Bean Veggie Burgers with Crispy Potato Wedges

5 red potatoes (about 1 lb. total), cut into 1-in. wedges

1/4 tsp. black pepper

1 1/2 tsp. kosher salt, divided

1 tsp. garlic powder, divided

5 Tbsp. grape-seed or olive oil, divided

1 cup pecans

4 oz. white button mushrooms, halved

1/2 medium-size red bell pepper, coarsely chopped

1 cup packed fresh baby spinach

1 (15.5-oz.) can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 1/2 tsp. soy sauce

1 tsp. salt-free seasoning blend (such as Mrs. Dash Original)

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

4 hamburger buns, lightly toasted

1. Preheat oven to 450°. Place potato wedges on a large rimmed baking sheet. Sprinkle with black pepper, 1 teaspoon of the kosher salt and 1/2 teaspoon of the garlic powder; drizzle with 2 tablespoons of the grape-seed oil, and toss to coat. Spread potatoes in a single layer, and bake in preheated oven until browned and tender, about 30 minutes, turning wedges after 20 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, place pecans in a medium saucepan with water to cover. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, and cook until softened, about 12 minutes. Drain well.

3. Place mushrooms, bell pepper and spinach in a food processor, and pulse until mixture resembles a fine chop or coarse crumbs, about 8 pulses. (Don't overprocess, or mixture will become mushy.) Transfer mushroom mixture to a medium bowl.

4. Add drained pecans and beans to food processor, and pulse until finely chopped, about 10 pulses. (Don't process mixture to a paste. Some small chunks are okay). Transfer to bowl with mushroom mixture; stir in soy sauce, seasoning blend, 1 tablespoon of the grape-seed oil and remaining 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt and 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder. Add flour, and stir until mixture begins to hold together. Shape into 4 (3-inch-wide) patties.

5. Heat remaining 2 tablespoons grape-seed oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium. Add patties, and cook until golden brown and cooked through, 3 to 5 minutes per side.

6. Place patties in split hamburger buns, and add your favorite toppings and condiments. Serve burgers with potato wedges on the side.

Quick tip! If you have extra time, dry out the black beans a little to help prevent the burgers from getting mushy. Spread drained, rinsed beans onto a lined baking sheet, and bake at 350° for 15 minutes.

Serves: 4

Active time: 30 minutes