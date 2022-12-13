SZA Talks Holiday Plans and How She's Giving Away Free Christmas Gifts to Fans on Instagram

"I'm thrilled to work with Postmates on their Better Than Santa campaign and bring a little extra joy into those people's lives during the holiday season,” SZA tells PEOPLE

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi

Published on December 13, 2022 10:11 AM
SZA attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

SZA is definitely on the nice list this year!

The singer, who just released S.O.S., teamed up with Postmates as their Better Than Santa campaign ambassador.

Starting Dec. 13, SZA is joining forces with the delivery app to grant Christmas wishes to deserving fans. To enter, all you have to do is comment your holiday wish on Postmates' official Instagram post featuring SZA. Gifts can include everything from swing sets and laptops to flights home to visit loved ones.

PEOPLE spoke with SZA about what the partnership means to her.

"While the holidays are a joyous time for many, there are some who find it isolating. I'm thrilled to work with Postmates on their Better Than Santa campaign and bring a little extra joy into those people's lives during the holiday season," she says. "There is no wish too big or too small, so if you know someone needs a little extra love right now, let us help!"

When asked what wishes she's hoping to grant, SZA says, "whatever people need the most right now!" Her list of highlights includes, "paying someone's rent, buying groceries, funding a birthday party, a flight home for the holidays."

While she may be the ultimate gift giver this year, SZA says she no longer gets presents herself — she prefers something even more valuable. "I stopped receiving gifts so long ago. Time with my family is my greatest gift," she says.

And that's exactly what she gets.

"Christmas is my Granny's birthday, and she passed, so I like to get out of town with my family to lift our spirits," she tells PEOPLE of her holiday plans.

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: SZA performs onstage at Spotify’s Night of Music party during VidCon 2022 at Anaheim Convention Center on June 25, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Spotify)
Anna Webber/Getty for Spotify

Spreading holiday cheer is at the heart of why she is the Better Than Santa ambassador this year. To submit a giveaway entry, fans must comment their holiday wishes with a description of their desired gift and the hashtags #BetterThanSanta and #PostmatesGiveaway between Dec. 13 at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT and Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.

In addition to individual wishes, Postmates will also make a $25,000 donation in SZA's name to Silence the Shame, a non-profit "dedicated to eliminating mental health stigma and reducing health disparities and rates of suicide among marginalized populations," per a release.

Previous campaigns have featured Kris Jenner, Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus and Carly Rae Jepsen as gift-giving ambassadors who used their new role to also fulfill their own wishes of donating supplies to various charities and organizations such as Covenant House California, The Happy Hippies Foundation and Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

