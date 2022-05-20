Sylvester Stallone Treated to a Massive Cannoli While Rocky Theme Song Plays at N.Y.C. Restaurant
Holy cannoli! Sylvester Stallone got a delicious surprise at the end of his New York City dinner.
On Wednesday, the 75-year-old Rocky actor enjoyed an over-the-top Italian meal in New York City with his daughters Sistine, 23, and Sophia, 25, and their production crew.
The group dined at Fresco by Scotto, owned by news anchor Rosanna Scotto and her family, and received all-star treatment with a huge golden cannoli (large enough to feed ten people!). If the mega-cannoli was not extravagant enough, the restaurant played the Rocky theme song, "Gonna Fly Now," while restaurant workers carried sparklers and presented the dessert.
On Monday, the Expendables actor was in Brooklyn filming the upcoming Paramount+ series Tulsa King and got a surprise visitor on set from his eldest daughter Sophia while she was also in the city.
Stallone — who is also dad to daughter Scarlet, 19, with wife Jennifer Flavin — regularly shares his pride for his family on social media. According to Stallone's Instagram post this week, his daughters are currently in New York City to "begin shooting a reality show."
In Tulsa King, the Rambo actor's first starring turn on the small screen, Stallone's Manfredi is a mob member who, after being exiled by his former boss to Tulsa, Oklahoma, begins to build his own criminal empire with a new group of unlikely allies.
The series, helmed by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and Terence Winter, is set to premiere later this year, on Nov. 13.