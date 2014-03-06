On Sunday at Austin film and tech festival SXSW, Cronut creator Dominique Ansel will unveil his latest creation: milk shots done out of mini chocolate chip cookie cups.

Shots, anyone?

The French pastry chef has once again defied the science of conventional baking, this time to create a homemade cookie cup that somehow holds milk while maintaining a soft cookie texture, at least in parts. (Ten bucks says there’s already a line for these.) March 9, 11:59pm-2am at the Intercontinental Hotel (701 Congress Ave.), register here.

But Ansel’s not the only one serving lust-worthy bites at the fest, which starts Friday. If you’re visiting, here’s your no-fail checklist of what and where to eat before boarding that plane home.

Oreos From a 3-D Printer

Visit what Oreo is calling its Trending Vending Lounge to design your own sandwich cookie — choose the flavor of the outside, select the creme and voila, a 3-D printer will make it an edible reality. March 7-11, 12pm-7pm at the SXSW Gold Urban Oasis (Trinity St. & Cesar Chavez).

A Food Truck With a Brain

The future is now, or at least we now have a food truck that invents its own recipes, which is close enough. This IBM truck is tricked out with a computer program that taps into a database of recipes and pairs that with information about the psychology of taste to create something you’ve never tried. For example, an Austrian chocolate burrito, which we can only imagine as schnitzel and chocolate magically coming together in a flour tortilla. Truck will park at Red River St. and E. 4th St.; get more information here.

Rachael Ray’s Feedback Party

For the seventh year running, the Food Network chef throws an all-day music fest teamed with a star-studded lineup of food and drink. Ray plans the entire menu each year, so trust that it will be stellar. March 15, 10:30am-4pm at Stubb’s BBQ (801 Red River St.); get more information here.

A Food Truck Bonanza

SouthBites at SXSW is a gathering of Austin’s best food trucks, serving everything from gourmet waffles to cult- favorite Gourdough’s doughnuts. Pictured: the Mother Clucker, a doughnut topped with fried chicken strips and honey butter. Dig in! March 7-March 15, 11am-midnight (604 Driskill St.).