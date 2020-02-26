Swiss Miss Is Releasing Lucky Charms Hot Chocolate and It's Truly Magical

Image zoom Swiss Miss

So far in 2020 we have already been blessed with Lucky Charms ice cream and cookie dough, and just when we thought it couldn’t get any better, another magically delicious treat is coming to grocery stores.

Swiss Miss confirmed to PEOPLE that Lucky Charms Hot Chocolate will be hitting shelves nationwide this June. Each box is $2.99 and comes with six packets of non-fat hot cocoa mix and six packets of the iconic Lucky Charms marshmallows.

Though this is the first official hot cocoa-Lucky Charms collaboration, the idea of mixing the two together has been done before. The always innovative Chrissy Teigen posted to Twitter in December that she was using a handful of Medley Hills Farm Cereal Marshmallows to top off her cozy drink. The Internet went absolutely crazy over the marshmallows, which resemble Lucky Charms. One user wrote, “This is what I’ve been dreaming about for years.”

While the new product will be perfect for those chilly summer nights around the fire come June, you can also get your Lucky Charms fix during the more sweltering days with Lucky Charms ice cream. The frozen treat, announced in January, has creamy vanilla base swirled the signature cereal and scattered with the fan-favorite themed marshmallows.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch ice cream is hitting shelves alongside the Lucky Charms ice cream. The creamy treat has a light cinnamon ice cream base with a cinnamon graham swirl and cereal pieces.

Pillsbury also announced Lucky Charms Cookie Dough that is now available nationwide to satisfy all magical cravings. The dough creates 12 sugar cookies stuffed with marshmallows straight from the cereal box.