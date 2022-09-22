Sweetie Pie's Closes Final St. Louis Location as Owner's Son Found Guilty in Murder-for-Hire Plot

Sweetie Pie's — the popular soul-food restaurant made famous by the OWN reality show — is closing it's final location, days after the owner's son was found guilty in a murder-for-hire plot.

The St. Louis, Missouri institution will shut its doors on Sunday, according to owner Robbie Montgomery.

"Thank you all so much for the many years of support ❤️," she wrote on Instagram Wednesday, alongside a photo of a notice that says the eatery will make way for a veteran's hospital expansion.

"We thank each and every one of you for your 25 years of support," the sign read.

Welcome to Sweetie Pie's ran on OWN for nine seasons from 2011 to 2018, documenting the operations around the family-owned restaurants. It was one of the first reality shows to premiere on Oprah Winfrey's network when it first launched.

A Sweetie Pie's location remains open in Jackson, Mississippi, according to social media posts for the business.

Earlier this month, James "Tim" Norman — Robbie's son and one of the show's stars — was convicted of commissioning the murder of his nephew and co-star Andre Montgomery Jr. in 2016.

Norman, 41, was found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in the March 2016 shooting death of his nephew Andre Montgomery Jr., according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of Missouri.

He arranged the murder of his nephew through intermediaries in an attempt to cash out on a $450,000 fraudulent life insurance policy that he took out on Montgomery in 2015, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of Missouri.

The life insurance policy included "numerous false statements regarding Montgomery's income, net worth, medical history, employment and family background," the release stated.

James '"Tim" Norman.

Norman was arrested on federal charges and was booked into the Madison County Detention Center in August 2020, WLBT reported.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by the outlet, Norman allegedly conspired with Terica Ellis, an exotic dancer, to kill his nephew so that he could get the life insurance payout.

"On the day of Montgomery's death, Hill and Norman met in St. Louis and Norman told Hill that a woman would be calling with Montgomery's location," the release stated. "After receiving a call from the woman, Terica Ellis, Hill fatally shot Montgomery with a .380-caliber handgun at 8:02 p.m. and then disposed of the gun and his phone. He was later paid $5,000."

The complaint said that Norman took out multiple life insurance policies on Montgomery in 2014, listing himself as the sole beneficiary. Those policies include a life insurance policy for $250,000 through Americo Insurance Company, as well as two different policies through Foresters Insurance for $200,000 and $250,000.

In 2015, he attempted to obtain a replacement policy through Foresters Insurance, but was denied, according to the complaint.

Ellis and Norman's other co-defendants — including Travell Anthony Hill, and Waiel "Wally" Rebhi Yaghnam — pleaded guilty before trial, the U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of Missouri said.

Norman's sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 15, according to the St. Louis NBC affiliate.