Image zoom Jennifer Causey

“Their tenderness and freshness makes asparagus perfect for shaving and enjoying raw,” says the author of the Open Kitchen cookbook

Susan Spungen’s Shaved Asparagus Salad with Parmesan & Pistachios

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 small shallot, very thinly sliced (about 1/4 cup)

1 Tbsp. grated lemon zest, plus 2 Tbsp. fresh juice (from 1 large lemon), divided

1/2 tsp. kosher salt, plus more to taste

1/4 tsp. black pepper, divided

1 1/2 lb. fresh asparagus

1/2 cup torn fresh mint leaves, divided

2 oz. Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, shaved (about 1 cup)

2 Tbsp. roasted, salted pistachios, lightly crushed

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

1. Whisk together oil, shallot, lemon juice, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon of the pepper in a large bowl.

2. Working with 1 asparagus spear at a time, shave into ribbons with a sharp U-or V-shaped vegetable peeler, starting from bottom of spear and pulling peeler toward tip. Turn stalk over when you get halfway through, and shave the other side. Repeat with remaining spears.

3. Add shaved asparagus, lemon zest, half of mint leaves and 1/8 teaspoon pepper to bowl with dressing; toss to coat. Add more salt to taste, if desired.

4. Transfer to a serving bowl, and top with shaved cheese. Sprinkle with pistachios and remaining mint leaves.

Serves: 6

Active time: 20 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes