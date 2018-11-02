Calling All Cooks! Sur La Table Is Having a Huge Early Black Friday Sale

Listen up kitchen gurus: Sur La Table is serving up some seriously unmissable deals ahead of Black Friday. Each year without fail, the day after Thanksgiving brings slashed prices on almost everything we could possibly wish for — and this year the kitchen retailer is giving a sneak peek of what we can expect on the big day with its huge Friendsgiving Event.

Right now, you can save up to 70 percent off cookware, bakeware, dinnerware, and more so you can already score that perfect gift for the cook on your list. We’ve rounded up the deals we’re most excited about, including a Zwilling 7-piece knife block that's more than half off and a Scanpan ceramic titanium grill pan that's now under $80. Keep scrolling to see tons of other early Black Friday deals you can score at Sur La Table, and hurry, because these offers end on November 5.

Sur La Table

Buy It! Scanpan Evolution Grill Pan, $79.96 (orig. $155); surlatable.com

Sur La Table

Buy It! Le Creuset Round Wide 3.5-Qt Dutch Oven, $199.96 (orig. $234.95); surlatable.com

Buy It! Zwilling J.A. Henckels 7-Piece Gourmet Knife Block, $149.96 (orig. $355); surlatable.com

Sur La Table

Buy It! De’Longhi Livenza All Day Grill, $239.96 (orig. $399.99); surlatable.com