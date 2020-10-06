Leslie Jones Shares Hilarious Details of Her (Failed!) Supermarket Sweep Audition Years Ago

"All I thought was, 'Hey, I ain't got no money, maybe I could get on this show, win five thousand and become famous," Leslie Jones says of auditioning for the game show years ago

She may be the new host for the reboot of Supermarket Sweep, but Leslie Jones has a long history with the competition show.

In an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE, the Saturday Night Live alumni and comedian, 53, opened up about the time she and her former roommate auditioned to be contestants on the '90s competition show.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"A long time ago, I auditioned for the show," Jones said in the clip. "I wasn't working. I didn't have no job. So Pax channel had Supermarket Sweep and they would literally should four episodes in a row. So that was my show. All I thought was, 'Hey, I ain't got no money maybe I could get on this show, win five thousand and become famous."

After seeing a commercial calling for contestants, Jones knew she had to take a shot.

"Are you joking? This is my time," she said. "So when my roommate got home, I told her, 'Me and you are going on Supermarket Sweep.' She was like, 'What the hell is Supermarket Sweep?' So I started recording so when she would come home from work I would make her watch like four or five episodes in a row. And then we'd practice. I even made question cards."

Image zoom Roy Rochlin/Getty

Jones then recalled that their audition started off smoothy, but ended in turmoil.

"They was loving us because we had personality ... we were just clowning," she said. "So we get to the final contestants, there's like four groups left. I didn't know that she was on the phone with the boss of her job. She looks at me and goes, 'I got to go to work.' 'What? You got to go to work? This is five thousand dollars.' She thought that we was going to be finished with the audition in time for her to go to work after I had told her specifically to take the day off."

"We left and I talked about her so bad," she continued. "'We will never be friends again.' I wouldn't even ride with her. I wouldn't even get in the car with her. 'I'll catch the bus.' Then I realized that I didn't have bus fare so I had to sit at the bus stop for a little while and figure out how I was going to get on the bus."

In January, Jones signed on as the host for the reboot. Jones was first slated to host and executive produce back in August, but the show didn’t have a home until ABC announced the addition to its game show lineup on Wednesday.

“I’ve always dreamed of being on Supermarket Sweep,” Jones said in a press release in January. “Seriously, I tried out for the show years ago; and after getting turned away, I knew I’d have to take matters into my own hands. Being able to bring the iconic game show back to life on ABC is my ultimate redemption story!”

The fast-paced series follows three teams of two as they use their smart shopping skills to battle and fill their baskets with the best grocery items — all to win big cash prizes.

Jones left SNL in 2019 and has a slew of new projects coming up including her own Netflix comedy special Leslie Jones: Time Machine, which debuts Jan 14.