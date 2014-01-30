Game on! As the Seahawks and Broncos prepare to battle it out in New Jersey, football legends and celebrity chefs are coming together in nearby NYC to fuel hungry fans.

Image zoom

Game on! As the Seahawks and Broncos prepare to battle it out in New Jersey on Super Bowl Sunday, football legends and celebrity chefs are coming together in nearby New York City to fuel hungry fans.

Welcome to five-day pop-up The 50 Yard Lounge, featuring 15,000 square feet of food tastings, live music and tailgating events from food stars such as Marc Forgione, Michael White and Pat LaFrieda.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Each day from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, VIPs (a fancy way of saying visitors who purchase a $400 one-day pass) get access to four themed “quarters” of events like “The Soup-er Bowl” and “Ultimate American Breakfast.” And who knows, an NFL legend like Doug Flutie or Hall of Famer Chris Carter might be the one rolling your sushi. At the bash’s halftime, pop into talks by Flutie, Carter and other former players.

Can’t be there? Bring a taste of the action to your own Super Bowl party with this easy caramelized onion dip from Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli, another chef cooking at the lounge.

“I love this recipe because it has a meaty flavor, but is good for your vegetarian friends,” says Guarnaschelli, also the chef of Butter restaurants in N.Y.C. “I serve it with grilled bread on the side, but have been know to dip an errant chicken wing or raw vegetables in it as well.”

Caramelized Onion Dip

Serves 4-6

2 tbsp. unsalted butter

2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

3½ cups thinly sliced yellow onions

Kosher salt

½ tsp. hot paprika

1 cup sour cream

5 oz. cream cheese, softened

¼ cup mayonnaise

1 tbsp. red wine vinegar

2 scallions, thinly sliced (Note: trim ends, but don’t remove white parts completely)

1. In a large skillet over medium heat, heat butter and olive oil until butter melts completely. Add onions and season with salt and paprika.

2. Cook over medium heat until onions are browned and start to caramelize. Lower the heat and continue to cook the onions for an additional 15-20 minutes. The onions should be browned and tender, but not falling apart. Transfer onions to a baking sheet to cool.

3. In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, mix sour cream, cream cheese, mayonnaise and red wine vinegar. When smooth, remove bowl from mixer and stir in the scallions and ¾ of the cooked onions.

4. Transfer dip to a serving bowl and top with remaining cooked onions. Serve with the bread on the side.

—Brooke Showell