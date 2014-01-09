Score a Table at the NFL's First Super Bowl Pop-Up Restaurant in N.Y.C.

This is even better than a tailgate party.

If you’re heading to New York City in the week leading up to Super Bowl XLVIII on February 2, stop in for a meal at the NFL’s first-ever Super Bowl-themed pop-up restaurant, Forty Ate, located in the Renaissance New York Times Square Hotel.

Football fans (and non-fans too) can eat up hearty fare like grilled skirt steak, Vermont cheddar burgers and mac and cheese, as well as kale Caesar salad, pasta with winter squash and apple pie with walnut brown-sugar ice cream.

In between bites, diners can ooh and aah at the collection of 47 Super Bowl rings and NFL artifacts curated by the pro football Hall of Fame that will be on display. Former and current players will be popping in to make appearances during the week, too.

The restaurant run by Danny Meyer,the guy behind the Shake Shack burger joint empire, will be open for lunch and dinner from January 27 through February 1. gets extra points for offering stunning views of Times Square from its perch above Broadway.

While tables with the best views are on sale for $50,000 (yes, really!), you can score a much more reasonably-priced dinner by calling 212-450-2014 for a reservation.

—Nancy Mattia