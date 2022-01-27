PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen's new Super Bowl commercial for Lay's potato chips

Paul Rudd Joins Seth Rogen for Lay's First Super Bowl Commercial in 17 Years — See a Teaser

Seth Rogen's got and old friend joining him for Lay's upcoming Super Bowl spot.

PEOPLE can exclusively announce that Paul Rudd, reigning Sexiest Man Alive, will be appearing alongside his longtime costar and friend in a commercial for the potato chip brand airing during the big game.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

It's a monumental spot for Lays, as it marks their first Super Bowl ad in 17 years. Dubbed the "Golden Memories" campaign, the official in-game commercial will see Rogen and Rudd enjoy "typical best friend activities" — as well as what the brand calls "a few adventures you won't believe until you see."

A taste of their fun can be seen in a teaser for the ad, which PEOPLE can also exclusively premiere.

Lay's teaser Credit: Frito-Lay North America

In the clip, the duo — dressed in throwback clothing, like Rogen's tie-dyed T-shirt and Rudd's beret hat — sit on a film set in a car Rudd pretends to drive.

"What are we doing?" asks Rogen, 39, as he holds a bag of Lay's chips with the word "classic" on them.

"We're doing a teaser," explains Rudd, 52.

But a confused Rogen isn't buying it. "We're teasing commercials now? That's a thing?" he asks, even questioning it when Rudd compares the teaser to a movie trailer. "Yeah but the commercial is incredible short in the first place, how long is the teaser?"

"Oh it's really sh—" says Rudd, hilariously getting cut off just as the commercial ends.

Seth Rogen Says Paul Rudd Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

The final commercial will air on Feb. 13, when Super Bowl LVI is broadcast live from the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

An earlier teaser showed a fictional stalker of Rogen's,who had created an entire creepy shrine to his favorite actor with images, newspaper clippings, and candles.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

This isn't the only spot Frito-Lay will have during the game, either. For the first time, the brand will have a commercial for its über-popular Flamin' Hot flavor, spotlighting it in a joint spot for Flamin' Hot Cheetos and the new Doritos Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch chips.