See What the Stars Ate for Super Bowl Sunday

Jimmy Kimmel, Jessica Alba, Blake Lively and more show off their game day snacks

Published on February 13, 2023 04:15 PM
01 of 10

Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel Super Bowl Food Gallery
Jimmy Kimmel/Instagram

The late night talk show host represented both the Chiefs and the Eagles with his Super Bowl snacks of choice. In a post on his Instagram, Kimmel showed off chef Adam Perry Lang's Kansas City-style barbecue, as well a giant box full of Philadelphia-style soft pretzels from L.A. based bakery Shappy Pretzel Co.

02 of 10

Blake Lively

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 15: Blake Lively attends the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images); https://www.instagram.com/p/ColFDTqpp8k/?hl=en blakelively Verified Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023🥘 🍲 🥧 been busy. 2h jess.cherry's profile picture
Taylor Hill/Getty; Blake Lively/Instagram

The 35-year-old actress – who just welcomed her fourth child with Ryan Reynolds – showed off an epic spread for Super Bowl Sunday, or, as she likes to call it, "Puppy Bowl Sunday."

On the menu was roasted sweet potatoes, cheeseburgers, pizza and key lime pie.

03 of 10

Rachael Ray

Rachel Ray, Super Bowl Celeb Food Gallery
Rachel Ray/Instagram, Gregg DeGuire/Getty

The celebrity chef shared a quick snap of her game day dinner on her Instagram story. "Here's dinner…but [Rihanna] is all we can taco 'bout right now 🤩🙌," Ray wrote showing off her crispy shelled tacos with pickled jalapeños, pickled red onions, lots of meat and melty cheese.

04 of 10

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling, Super Bowl Food Gallery
Mindy Kaling/Instagram, Emma McIntyre/WireImage

The Velma creator shared a video of her Super Bowl spread to her Instagram story. A buffet of nachos, deep dish pizza, pigs in a blanket, and charcuterie made an appearance on the actress's game day table. "Happy Super Bowl everyone," she wrote.

05 of 10

Ryan Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest, Super Bowl Food Gallery
Ryan Seacrest/Instagram

The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host shared pictures of some of his game day treats from Hawaii as he prepares to shoot for American Idol. "Happy Super Bowl Sunday! Are you more excited for this game, the halftime show, or the FOOD?" wrote Seacrest, who sat at a table full of pizza, tacos, burgers and, of course, wings.

06 of 10

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba, Super Bowl Celeb Food Gallery
Jessica Alba/Instagram, Daniele Venturelli/Getty

The actress put an extra satisfying cheese pull on her Instagram story the day of the big game. "Queso for the nacho bar," Alba captioned the video showcasing the extra chunky cheese dip she feasted on with friends.

07 of 10

Erin Napier

Erin Napier, Super Bowl Food Gallery
Erin Napier/Instagram

The HGTV star enjoyed a decadent, golden-brown beef Wellington that her husband Ben Napier made for the big game, along with green beans, mashed potatoes and rainbow carrots. Their whole family watched Chris Stapleton sing the national anthem before their daughters turned in for the night, she wrote in the caption of her post.

08 of 10

Dakota Fanning

Dakota Fanning, Super Bowl Food Gallery
Dakota Fanning/Instagram, Jon Kopaloff/Getty

"Get a best friend who makes you your own banana pudding (without banana)," the actress wrote on her Instagram story of her sweet treat.

09 of 10

Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel, Super Bowl Food Gallery
Bethenny Frankel/Instagram, Dia Dipasupil/Getty

The former Real Housewives of New York star shared her daughter Bryn's impressive game day creation to her Instagram story. In a foil pan, a field of guacamole separates two end zones made of salsa and queso, labeled "Eagles" and "Chiefs" in sour cream. The creative take on dip was accompanied by a mountain of tortilla chips.

10 of 10

Al Roker

Al Roker, Superbowl Food Gallery
Al Roker/Instagram, Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty

The Today host was all about the "basics" for Super Bowl: saucy barbecue wings and pigs in a blanket.

