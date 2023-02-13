See What the Stars Ate for Super Bowl Sunday

01 of 10 Jimmy Kimmel Jimmy Kimmel/Instagram The late night talk show host represented both the Chiefs and the Eagles with his Super Bowl snacks of choice. In a post on his Instagram, Kimmel showed off chef Adam Perry Lang's Kansas City-style barbecue, as well a giant box full of Philadelphia-style soft pretzels from L.A. based bakery Shappy Pretzel Co.

03 of 10 Rachael Ray Rachel Ray/Instagram, Gregg DeGuire/Getty The celebrity chef shared a quick snap of her game day dinner on her Instagram story. "Here's dinner…but [Rihanna] is all we can taco 'bout right now 🤩🙌," Ray wrote showing off her crispy shelled tacos with pickled jalapeños, pickled red onions, lots of meat and melty cheese.

04 of 10 Mindy Kaling Mindy Kaling/Instagram, Emma McIntyre/WireImage The Velma creator shared a video of her Super Bowl spread to her Instagram story. A buffet of nachos, deep dish pizza, pigs in a blanket, and charcuterie made an appearance on the actress's game day table. "Happy Super Bowl everyone," she wrote.

05 of 10 Ryan Seacrest Ryan Seacrest/Instagram The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host shared pictures of some of his game day treats from Hawaii as he prepares to shoot for American Idol. "Happy Super Bowl Sunday! Are you more excited for this game, the halftime show, or the FOOD?" wrote Seacrest, who sat at a table full of pizza, tacos, burgers and, of course, wings.

06 of 10 Jessica Alba Jessica Alba/Instagram, Daniele Venturelli/Getty The actress put an extra satisfying cheese pull on her Instagram story the day of the big game. "Queso for the nacho bar," Alba captioned the video showcasing the extra chunky cheese dip she feasted on with friends.

07 of 10 Erin Napier Erin Napier/Instagram The HGTV star enjoyed a decadent, golden-brown beef Wellington that her husband Ben Napier made for the big game, along with green beans, mashed potatoes and rainbow carrots. Their whole family watched Chris Stapleton sing the national anthem before their daughters turned in for the night, she wrote in the caption of her post.

08 of 10 Dakota Fanning Dakota Fanning/Instagram, Jon Kopaloff/Getty "Get a best friend who makes you your own banana pudding (without banana)," the actress wrote on her Instagram story of her sweet treat.

09 of 10 Bethenny Frankel Bethenny Frankel/Instagram, Dia Dipasupil/Getty The former Real Housewives of New York star shared her daughter Bryn's impressive game day creation to her Instagram story. In a foil pan, a field of guacamole separates two end zones made of salsa and queso, labeled "Eagles" and "Chiefs" in sour cream. The creative take on dip was accompanied by a mountain of tortilla chips.