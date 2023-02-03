Serena Williams 'Honored' to Star in Rémy Martin's First-Ever Super Bowl Commercial — Watch

Serena Williams is teaming up with Rémy Martin.

The all-star tennis player, 41, is the face of the cognac house's first-ever Super Bowl commercial, PEOPLE can reveal exclusively. The ad "spotlights teamwork and how we drive greatness forward as part of a team," according to a release.

One teaser shared with PEOPLE below shows Williams, dressed in a gold varsity jacket, walking through a football tunnel. Another features Williams sitting at a bar and being handed a glass of the liquor on the rocks. The words "Inch by Inch" are shown on the screen in both clips, a nod to Rémy Martin's campaign that promotes striving for greatness together.

"I am honored and excited to be able to work with Rémy Martin, whose core values are so similar to my own personal principles," Williams tells PEOPLE. "Rémy Martin is a brand based on generosity, authenticity, and teamwork, all qualities that I have taken great strides to incorporate in my life and my career."

Jean-Philippe Hecquet, CEO of the House of Rémy Martin echoed similar sentiments in a press release, saying Williams was the "perfect choice" for the brand's entry into the Super Bowl ad space.

"She is a global inspiration, and inch by inch, Williams and her team have made history by breaking down barriers, striving for excellence, and achieving greatness," said Hecquet. "We are honored to partner with her for our first-ever Super Bowl campaign and believe that together Rémy Martin's quest for excellence will continue to go further, always achieving greater feats."

The full 60-second spot is set to make its national debut during the first quarter of Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12. The game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona will see the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Williams will grace the small screen that night not one but two times. In addition to Rémy Martin's commercial, she will also appear in Michelob Ultra's Super Bowl commercial alongside Brian Cox.

"He was in all of my scenes, so I kind of felt special," she tells PEOPLE about working alongside the Golden Globe award winner, who plays Succession's Logan Roy. "He's super sweet and super awesome."