Serena Williams and 'Succession's Brian Cox Channel 'Caddyshack' in Michelob Ultra's Super Bowl Ad

PEOPLE has a first look at Michelob Ultra’s golf-themed commercial for Super Bowl 2023

By
Published on January 20, 2023 09:00 AM

Serena Williams and Brian Cox are trading their tennis courts and conference rooms to battle on the golf course.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that the Williams, 41, and Cox, 76, will star in Michelob Ultra's 2023 Super Bowl ad. The commercial's 15-second teaser hints at the putt-putt battle and a fun retro theme.

In a riff on the 1980 film Caddyshack, the 23-time Grand Slam champion goes head-to-head with the patriarch from HBO's hit series, Succession.

The teaser opens up with a view of sprinklers on a serene golf course. Cox, in a pink polo and his classic stern facial expression, first swings at a golf ball. Williams, decked out in a purple outfit with matching plaid pants and cap, then takes her turn at the tee.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> Michelob Super Bowl ad
Michelob

Cox and Williams continue swinging, each stroke becoming more delicate and a crowd of argyle-clad golfers gathers around the pair. The tennis pro even pulls a Caddyshack move by kneeling down on the grass and gently hitting the ball with the top of her club.

The teaser concludes with a close-up shot of a golf ball rolling into a hole and text reading "Bushwood Country Club Reopening 02.12.23," referencing the name of the fictional country club in Harold Ramis' comedic film and the date of Super Bowl 2023.

The original Caddyshack, starring Bill Murray, Chevy Chase, Michael O'Keefe and Ted Knight, follows the antics of goofy characters at the snobby Bushwood Country Club.

5885706l
Warner/Orion/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Along with Williams and Cox, the full ad will be packed with legendary athletes. U.S. Women's National Team star Alex Morgan, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, and professional boxer Canelo Álvarez all co-star.

The commercial will drop during Super Bowl LVII, which takes place on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> Michelob Super Bowl ad
Michelob

Before the US Open in August, Williams made headlines in a Vogue essay where she said she planned to step away from her professional tennis career after nearly 27 years. "I'm here to tell you that I'm evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me," she wrote.

But in October, the tennis star said she is "not retired" during an appearance at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco, according to The SF Standard.

"The chances of me returning are very high," Williams said. "You can come to my house and [see], I have a court."

