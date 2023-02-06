Sarah McLachlan Pokes Fun at Her ASPCA Commercial in Busch Light Super Bowl Ad

Sarah McLachlan continues to save the animals, even at her own expense.

The singer stars in Busch Light's Super Bowl 2023 ad, which pokes fun at her well-known animal advocacy commercial featuring her 1997 ballad, "Angel."

In the video above, Busch Light's mascot, "Busch Guy," opens the spot in front of a backdrop of icy mountains and a river as he teaches outdoors tips. "The Busch Guide – cold and smooth survival skills," he says, referencing a book. "Three things are required in the main outdoors: food, drink and shelter."

As soon as he says "shelter," McLachlan emerges from a tent next to a wolf as her emotional song begins to play.

"Hello, I'm Sarah McLachlan. For just dollars a day you can help helpless animals find shelter," she says, as pictures of wild animals like owls and foxes pan over the screen.

"Wrong shelter, Sarah. Also, that's a wolf," Busch Guy says in response to her satirical emotional plea.

McLachlan looks embarrassed and concerned at the same time as she glances over at the wild animal panting next to her.

For McLachlan, partnering with the outdoors-centric brand was a natural fit.

"Busch Light shares my love of animals and the wilderness so, while it seems unexpected, this spot is a really clever and good-hearted mix of my passions and their brand," she said in a release.

"Last year, Kenny G revived the beer brand's classic 'Head for the Mountains' song and that's a tough act to follow, but I love that Busch Light is playing into nostalgia again with a new rendition of my 'Angel' ASPCA commercial and I can't wait to see how people react!" she added.

In honor of honoring the singer's mission of doing good by nature, the beer brand will donate $25,000 to partner One Tree Planted to help "restore forests [and] create habitats for biodiversity" across the globe.

"Our fans love nothing more than time in nature with an ice-cold Busch Light and that's why we're once again bringing the great outdoors to the biggest game of the year," Krystyn Stowe, head of marketing Busch Family & Natural Family at Anheuser-Busch said in a release. "Busch Light fans will love our spin on Sarah McLachlan's iconic commercial as they always appreciate a bit of humor that ultimately serves a good cause — especially when it comes to great outdoors we both hold dear."