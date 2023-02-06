'Popeyes Meme Kid' Dieunerst Collin Stars in Super Bowl Ad to Announce Free Fries at Popeyes

Dieunerst Collin has officially parlayed his viral childhood fame into his own Super Bowl commercial.

The "Popeyes Meme Kid," now 18, stars in the fried chicken chain's new game day ad for their "Eyes on the Fries (or Pies)" offer, which debuted Monday ahead of Super Bowl LVII next Sunday, Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

"You might know me, I used to be that meme kid. And now, I'm in Popeyes' big game ad," says Collin in the clip as he pulls up to a nice a house in a white Tesla.

"It's got all of those things those ads have, like a nice ride. Electric, of course," he continues, standing outside the car and autographing a Popeyes cup. "It's got puppies."

Collin then walks into the house, where he's greeted by a litter of golden retriever puppies. "And it's even got my own celebrity meal offer," he says.

"I get to keep one of these puppies, right?" Collin asks someone offscreen as he snuggles up to a pup at the end of the ad.

Collin's win means free food for all. His offer, which runs on the Popeyes app and website from Feb. 6 to Feb. 12, allows Popeyes Rewards customers who spend at least $20 on their order to earn 400 bonus points. (It's free to become a rewards member.) The points are then redeemable for free fries and a pie on the next order.

The college football player previously scored a deal with Popeyes after SportsCenter shared an image from his viral 2013 meme next to a recent photo of Collin making his side-eye expression with a state championship trophy after his East Orange High School team's victory.

Collin, who's currently a freshman offensive lineman at Lake Erie College in Ohio, recounted to ESPN that he told his followers to "repost and tag Popeyes" after the post went viral.

"I thought this is probably the opportunity I can get with Popeyes to at least reach out," he said, adding: "I believe Monday afternoon was when Popeyes DM'ed me and said we actually want to work with you."

Popeyes subsequently signed Collin to an NIL deal, which will include his face on a billboard near his hometown in New Jersey and "other fun content to come," the company said in a press release at the time.