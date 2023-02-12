Paul Rudd Plays Ant-Man in Heineken 0.0 Super Bowl Commercial: 'Shrink Responsibly'

Marvel Studios teamed up with the alcohol brand for the big game spot

Published on February 12, 2023 08:07 PM

Paul Rudd is Ant-Man once again!

The actor, who stars in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premiering Feb. 17, played the role of his long-time Marvel character in the Heineken 0.0 Super Bowl commercial.

In the ad above, Rudd grabs a Heineken 0.0 from a fridge, all while wearing his iconic Ant-Man suit.

As he pops the top off, he finds a note from fellow protagonist Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) that says, "Scott, keep your beers out of my fridge."

Rudd, who's played thief-turned-hero Scott Lang for nearly 10 years after being cast in the role back in 2013, rolls his eyes and tosses the note. But as he walks away, he finds another one. "Really, you know the rules," it reads, along with a bulleted list. "No shrinking and drinking," the note says to which Rudd responds, "Obviously."

heineken super bowl commercial
Heineken / Marvel Studios

"Do not consume full-sized beer at ant size," it continues as Rudd says, "Like that's even possible."

The next two rules read: "Do not dive into the beer – it'll short circuit the suit. And do not – do not give [alcohol] to the ants even if they [ask]."

"Not a problem, Hank," Rudd says, while peering into a glass-enclosed cage filled with ants. He then gestures to a Heineken 0.0 bottle. "Alcohol free," he says.

As he holds his green bottle up to one of the ants it starts talking to Rudd, who famously communicates with ants in the Marvel series. "Stop it. Come on," he laughs, leaving viewers wondering if the ant is asking for a sip.

The last note he finds reads, "Lock the fridge." When he finds the ants working together to lift a single bottle, he realizes he's too late.

"Guys, come on. It's my last one!" he shouts. "You're not going to finish that. It'll take you a decade. My God, I'll never get over your strength."

According to the beer brand, this is the first Super Bowl commercial to spotlight an alcohol-free beer. "[It] reflects the growing low/no alcohol and sober curious movement and both brands' commitment to responsible consumption," a release read.

heineken super bowl commercial
Heineken / Marvel Studios

Not only did Rudd star in a big game commercial, but — as a Kansas City Chiefs fan — he also anxiously awaited the biggest football event of the year.

"I just want to be elated at the end of the game," Rudd told PEOPLE at the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premiere in Los Angeles.

The Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2020 and Rudd was there to celebrate. He and his son were spotted having the time of their lives after their Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Cameras caught Rudd embracing Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes on the field after their victory over the San Francisco 49ers — and the actor couldn't have been happier.

"We did it, man!" Rudd was heard saying in a video posted by FOX Sports.

