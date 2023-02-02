Miles Teller and Wife Keleigh Give a 'Sneak Peek' at Their Home Life in Bud Light's Super Bowl Ad

The couple show off their dance moves while placed on hold in their 2023 Super Bowl commercial

By
and Ana Calderone
Published on February 2, 2023 07:30 AM

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry are enjoying all of life's little moments — even while they're waiting on hold.

The Top Gun: Maverick star, 35, and his wife of three years — along with their six-year-old French bulldog Bugsy — star in a new Super Bowl commercial for Bud Light. The spot, which will air during Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, features the couple hilariously dancing to hold music while they're enduring a 50-minute wait to speak to a customer service representative.

Teller and Sperry, 30, get into the spirit of "easy enjoyment" thanks to a couple of cans of Bud, which Teller pops open, before executing a few dance moves and then managing to lure his wife from the couch to dance with him and their adorable pup.

"It's really been an incredible year for both Keleigh and I, not just professionally but personally," Teller tells PEOPLE. "So, when Bud Light came and wanted us to be a part of a Super Bowl commercial, I mean, that's the top of the mountain as far as these things go. We always look forward to watching them."

Teller's moves, which were also on display in Top Gun: Maverick and Footloose, were mostly his own. "There's a lot of improv," he says with a laugh. "We did go to a rehearsal, just to be professional about it — but in the back of my head I was kind of figuring… I kind of knew the moves I wanted to do."

Miles and Keleigh Teller Bud Light Superbowl Ad
Miles and Keleigh Teller Bud Light Superbowl Ad. Bud Light/YouTube

He was especially drawn to the commercial's concept because "it doesn't even feel like an advertisement," he says. "It feels like a slice of life and hopefully it makes people smile."

The commercial gives fans a glimpse at how the notoriously private couple behaves when they're at home. "You're getting a sneak peek into Keleigh and I hanging out at home, which is pretty much what we do. We don't really go out that much, if at all," he says.

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry at the Academys 13th Governors Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Also at home, Teller is the cook of the family. "I'm the eater," Sperry tells PEOPLE. "[He makes] really good chicken, really good fish — usually very healthy. We like to try pasta substitutes. It's usually his diet."

Teller will relax his diet for Super Bowl Sunday to enjoy some finger foods, he says, and watch their family on the small screen.

"It's a moment in time," he says. "This is something that we'll be able to show our future kids."

