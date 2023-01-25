Meghan Trainor Practices Viral 'Made You Look' TikTok Dance in Pringles Super Bowl Commercial

Meghan Trainor is bringing her popular TikTok moves to the Pringles Super Bowl commercial.

In the video above, PEOPLE exclusively reveals that the Grammy-winning singer is the celebrity featured in this year's Pringles Super Bowl 2023 commercial.

In the opening of the teaser, Trainor sets up her phone on a tabletop tripod. Wearing all black, she practices the now-viral TikTok dance to her song "Made You Look." (The choreography was created by TikTokers @brookieandjessie — and their original video to Trainor's song has garnered over 55 million views.)

In the Super Bowl ad, Trainor munches on cheddar cheese Pringles chips. At one point she dips her hand in the iconic cylinder-shaped tube to grab one more and gets her hand stuck inside. Shaking the orange Pringles tin, she says "come on!" and sighs "uh, oh," as her song continues playing in the fun clip.

Pringles

The full Pringles commercial will drop during Super Bowl LVII, which takes place on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

In 2022, Pringles aired a clever Super Bowl ad, addressing the same age-old issue of what to do when you get your hand unexpectedly stuck in a Pringles tube.

It's a problem Pringles fans had long been complaining about on social media (and according to the brand, a whopping 43 percent of people have admitted to experiencing). But instead of demonstrating how one might easily free themselves, Pringles' hilarious spot showed what life would be like if fans just kept the tube on.

Pringles

The commercial followed the life-long journey of one devoted Pringles fan, who got his hand trapped at a college party while reaching for the last delicious crisp. From there, viewers followed the man's many milestones of his life — from meeting his wife, getting married, having children, and more — all while enduring the unexpected and hilarious consequences of the unique Pringles snacking experience.

The upcoming 2023 ad is the first time in five years that the snack brand will feature a celebrity in their commercial for the big game.

Along with working on the highly anticipated ad, Trainor has been busy evolving as an artist over the past year.

In October, she spoke with PEOPLE about how her work is ever-changing and opened up about how different she is now compared to when she first made it big in the music scene back in 2014.

"I'm a mom now, and I've been through some more stuff," she told PEOPLE exclusively. (Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara are parents to 21-month-old son Riley.)

"It's almost been 10 years since my first album — which Jesus," she continued with a laugh. "So I just feel like my music is elevated, and my music videos are also elevated."

The singer-songwriter added: "Everything's just gotten better.