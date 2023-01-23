Maya Rudolph Is 'Thrilled' to Star in M&M's Super Bowl Ad as the Brand Announces She'll Replace 'Spokescandies'

"I was already the person that likes to watch the Super Bowl for ads, so I feel like, 'Wow, now I get to be a part of that moment,'" Maya Rudolph tells PEOPLE

By
Published on January 23, 2023 12:36 PM
Maya Rudolph's Super Bowl Ad M&M's
Photo: Courtesy of M&M'S

It turns out, Maya Rudolph has a big sweet tooth!

On Monday, M&M's announced that Rudolph, who also hosts Peacock's Baking It, will star in the candy brand's Super Bowl commercial, replacing the cartoon "spokescandies."

"I never really set out to be a 'sweets lady,' but I do think that there is a connection to something about comfort and joy that I really lean into," the Saturday Night Live alum tells PEOPLE.

According to a statement from M&M's, the Disenchanted actress will be acting as the brand's "Chief of Fun," and "will use her comedic talents and captivating personality to help M&M's build on its mission to create a world where everyone feels they belong."

For Rudolph, appearing on TV during the big game is hugely exciting.

"I was already the person that likes to watch the Super Bowl for ads, so I feel like, 'Wow, now I get to be a part of that moment!'" she tells PEOPLE.

The actress is particularly excited for her four children, Minnie, 9, Jack, 11, Lucille, 12, and Pearl, 17, whom she shares with longtime partner, filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson, to see the spot. "They were the first people I told," she says. "They're really looking forward to seeing what we've done."

In an announcement shared on the M&M's Instagram page, the brand specified that Rudolph will replace the cartoon candy characters, called "spokecandies."

"In the last year, we've made some changes to our beloved spokescandies. We weren't sure if anyone would even notice. And we definitely didn't think it would break the internet. But now we get it – even a candy's shoes can be polarizing. Which was the last thing M&M's wanted since we're all about bringing people together through colorful fun," the post read, referencing the surprising backlash the brand faced last year with slightly redesigned M&M's characters.

M&Ms character redesign
M&Ms

The announcement said there will be a "pause" from the candy characters: "In their place, we are proud to introduce a spokesperson America can agree on: the beloved Maya Rudolph."

The all-ages audience of the Super Bowl (and Super Bowl ads) is part of what is extra exciting about the collab for Rudolph who says, "it's genuinely very exciting for something to be a part of everyone's lives."

She continues, "I feel like this [ad] has so much of what I love to do, which is make people laugh obviously, but also, have an element of joy to it."

The M&M's commercial will drop during Super Bowl LVII, which takes place on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 12: Jack Harlow performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on August 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Jack Harlow Hints at a 'Love Triangle' in Teaser for the Doritos 2023 Super Bowl Ad
Doritos Teases Super Bowl Commercial Starring 'Mystery' Celebrity and Their New Sweet & Tangy BBQ Chips
Doritos Teases Super Bowl Ad Starring 'Surprise Celebrity' and New Sweet & Tangy BBQ Chips
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna celebrate Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
A$AP Rocky Is Excited for Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'My Lady's Back Making Music Again'
rihanna
Rihanna Launches Savage X Fenty Game Day Collection Just in Time for Super Bowl Halftime Show
Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph in Disney’s #Disenchanted
Maya Rudolph Thinks Her Family Is 'Going to Love' Her Role as a Villain in Disney's 'Disenchanted'
BAKING IT -- "TBD" Episode 201 -- Pictured: (l-r) Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler -- (Photo by: Jordin Althaus/PEACOCK)
Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler Share Their Favorite 'SNL' Moment: 'Laughing So Hard Our Wigs Came Off'
Maya Rudolph and Paul Thomas Anderson attend t the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Who Is Maya Rudolph's Partner? All About Paul Thomas Anderson
rihanna
Rihanna to Headline 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'Let's Go'
the weeknd
Apple Music Takes Over as Super Bowl Halftime Sponsor After Pepsi Exit
Maya Rdolph and David Letterman
Maya Rudolph Recalls Feeling 'Embarrassed and Humiliated' the First Time She Went on David Letterman's Show
LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT -- "If I Knew Then What I Know Now" Episode 23013 -- Pictured: (l-r) Peter Scanavino as Assistant District Attorney Sonny Carisi, Kelli Giddish as Detective Amanda Rollins
Kelli Giddish Is 'Overwhelmed' by 'SVU' Fans' Support After Her Exit, Says Her Tears on Screen Were Real
Van Jefferson Greets Wife Samaria and His Kids with a Kiss on the Sidelines of Los Angeles Rams Game
Watch Van Jefferson's Son, Born After Super Bowl Win, Greet Dad in Adorable Moment on NFL Field
Christmas movie scenes
Here's a List of the Best Christmas Scenes from Non-Christmas Movies
For the first time in a decade, M&M’S is expanding its iconic crew with the introduction of a new character – Purple – a permanent addition as the brand seeks to use the power of fun to help more people feel they belong
M&M's Adds Their First New Character in Over a Decade — a Purple Female M&M
(L-R): Pip (voiced by Griffin Newman) and Amy Adams as Giselle in Disney's live-action DISENCHANTED, exclusively on Disney+
Amy Adams' Princess Giselle Is Under a Curse in New Trailer for 'Enchanted' Sequel, 'Disenchanted'
Fox 'Bless the Harts' TV Show Panel, TCA Winter Press Tour, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Feb 2019
Maya Rudolph Talks About How 'Beautiful' It Was Acting with Her Kids in Licorice Pizza