Marc Forgione Shares His Super Bowl Sliders with Italian Mortadella and Pistachio Pesto

"The little buns are packed full of flavor," says the chef-owner of One Fifth in New York City

By People Staff
Published on January 26, 2023 12:35 PM
Super Bowl recipe rollout
Photo: Antonis Achilleos

"The little buns are packed full of flavor," says chef Marc Forgione, who features the sandwiches on his menu at One Fifth in New York City. "They're easy to prepare—there's no actual cooking—but they'll taste like you ordered from an Italian deli."

The chef-owner of Peasant in New York City spreads the bread with homemade pistachio pesto. "It has the perfect balance of acid and herbs with a little kick from the Calabrian chilis," he says.

To make game day even easier, the Iron Chef suggests preparing the pesto up to three days in advance of your Super Bowl watch party.

Marc Forgione's Italian Mortadella Sliders with Pistachio Pesto

½ cup shelled pistachios, toasted

4 oz. Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, grated (about 1 cup)

½ oz. fresh basil leaves

4 garlic cloves, chopped

1 Tbsp. Calabrian chile paste

½ cup plus 2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 small head iceberg lettuce, thinly sliced

1 small red onion, very thinly sliced

2 Tbsp. red wine vinegar

2 tsp. dried oregano

12 slider buns, toasted

1½ lbs. thinly sliced mortadella

6 pitted Castelvetrano olives, halved

1. Pulse pistachios in a food processor until finely ground, 10 to 12 pulses. Add cheese, basil, garlic and chile paste; process until mixture forms a coarse paste. With food processor running, drizzle in ½ cup of the olive oil until it forms a sauce consistency, about 1 minute, stopping to scrape down sides of bowl as needed.

2. Place lettuce and onion in a medium bowl. Drizzle with vinegar and remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil. Sprinkle with oregano, and toss to coat well.

3. To assemble, spread each of the top and bottom cut sides of buns with about ½ tablespoon of the pistachio pesto. Layer mortadella on the bottom buns. Top mortadella with about ½ cup of lettuce-onion mixture. Close sandwiches with top buns, and garnish each with an olive half skewered with a toothpick.

Serves: 6
Active time: 35 minutes
Total time: 35 minutes

Quick tip! Mortadella is usually sold at the deli counter in the grocery store. If you can't find it, Forgione suggests swapping it for thinly sliced, deli-quality bologna.

Related Articles
Recipes rollout
Maya Feller's Greek Lamb Souvlaki Is Full of 'Flavorful Goodness' — Get the Recipe
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist:Christina Daley
Peyton Manning Shares His 'Ultimate' Chicken Parmesan Sandwich Recipe
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist:Christina Daley
Eddie Jackson's Game Day Steak Fries with Jerk Ketchup 'Pack a Serious Flavor Punch'
Red Lobster Lobsterfest Lineup
All the New Menu Items at Your Favorite Fast Food Restaurants
Recipes rollout
Frankie Gaw's Roasted Salmon with Soy-Orange Glaze
Photographer: Jen Causey, Prop Stylist: Christina Daley, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall
Brendan Pang's Stir-Fried Noodles with Flank Steak
OREO Cookie Papa Bites
All the New Menu Items at Your Favorite Chain Restaurants and Fast Food Joints
PEOPLE FOOD - 11/14 Thankgiving Issue - Ayesha Nurdjaja - Persimmon Salad with Pomegranates & Hazelnuts Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Margaret Dickey, Prop Stylist Christina Daley
Ayesha Nurdjaja's Persimmon and Pomegranate Salad Makes for a Colorful Thanksgiving Salad
PEOPLE FOOD - 11/14 Thankgiving Issue - Gaby Dalkin - Brussels Sprouts & Brie Gratin Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Margaret Dickey, Prop Stylist Christina Daley
Gaby Dalkin's Brussels Sprouts and Brie Gratin Is an 'Oh-So Creamy' Alternative to Green Bean Casserole
Air fryer Gallery
Air Fryer Pesto Salmon with Lentil and Arugula Salad
Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Margaret Dickey, Prop Stylist Christina Daley
Pitmaster Erica Blaire Roby Makes Barbecue Pulled Turkey Sandwiches with Leftover Cranberry Sauce
pasta
Scott Conant's Broccoli Rabe Pesto Pasta Recipe
people recipes
Doron Wong's Pizza Spring Rolls with Sausage & Sun-Dried Tomatoes
Photographer: Jen Causey, Prop Stylist: Christina Daley, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall
Air Fryer Stuffed Bell Peppers with Artichoke Hearts and White Beans
Air fryer Gallery
Air Fryer Pepperoni and Roasted Pepper Calzones 
Photographer: Jen Causey, Prop Stylist: Christina Daley, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall
Antimo Dimeo's Pumpkin Carbonara