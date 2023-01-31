Kevin Bacon and Budweiser Team Up on 'Six Degrees' Super Bowl Commercial — See the Full Ad

Budweiser's Super Bowl 2023 commercial is a play on the six degrees of separation theory — and the subsequent game, six degrees of Kevin Bacon

By
Sam Burros
Sam Burros

Sam Burros is a writer, producer, and cook working with the Food and Lifestyle team at PEOPLE. Prior to working with PEOPLE, he was an editorial fellow for Food Network, a reporter for Heritage Radio Network, and a recipe tester for Alison Roman's third cookbook Sweet Enough. Before making the pivot to food media, Burros studied theatre at NYU Tisch School of the Arts where he met artistic collaborators in theatre, film, and television with whom he created Miss Jordan's Spring 2020 Production, available to stream on Broadstream.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 31, 2023 09:00 AM

Kevin Bacon just added six new connections to his roster.

On Tuesday, Budweiser debuted "Six Degrees of Budweiser," the beer company's regional Super Bowl commercial with narration by Bacon. PEOPLE spoke to the actor about his role in the ad that is inspired by the concept that people are, at most, six social connections away from one another.

The Footloose actor was the perfect choice for the spot because of six degrees of Kevin Bacon, a game invented in 1994 by three Albright College students. It challenges people to connect actors to Bacon in six film connections or less.

"It wasn't until I actually saw the spot that I said to myself, 'Oh, that's right. A six-pack is six degrees of connection," Bacon, 64, tells PEOPLE. "I didn't even think to myself, 'Oh, of course, they're coming to me.' I just thought they wanted me because of my voice."

"I've always felt that the actual idea, which, by the way, existed many years before I was attached to it ... is a beautiful concept," he says of six degrees of separation. "If you take me out of the game, we are all connected."

Budweiser's ad depicts six real-life individuals passing a six-pack of beer through different scenes to one another. From a construction worker, to a food truck owner, and even a music producer, Bacon tells PEOPLE that "everybody who's in this ad are real people who have had their own personal struggles to overcome."

Kevin Bacon, Six Degrees of Budweiser
Dominik Bindl/WireImage; Budweiser

At the end of the commercial, one of the stars grabs the final beer bottle out of the six-pack and offers it to the viewer as Bacon says, "This bud's for you." According to a release from Budweiser, the beer company's reintroducing this phrase as its tagline with this commercial during the big game.

"I'm sure there's Super Bowl ads where you go, 'Yeah, but what were they trying [to sell]?' I don't think this is one of them," says Bacon.

When reflecting more on the concept of six degrees of separation, Bacon discussed a hypothetical conversation between two strangers at an airport bar.

"If they strike up a conversation, they're going to try to find connections," he tells PEOPLE. "They're going to try to say, 'Oh, where are you from? Oh, yeah. My cousin has a friend who's from Des Moines.' That's what we do."

"It is something that we are hungry for," says Bacon. "That's what I think is cool about the spot. I think it's very clever to take that idea of a six-pack of Budweiser and use that six degrees concept."

Budweiser's 30-second ad will air regionally during Super Bowl LVII, which takes place on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. A 45-second version is now live on their YouTube channel.

Related Articles
Meghan Trainor Grooves to Viral TikTok Dance in Teaser for the Pringles 2023 Super Bowl Ad
Meghan Trainor Practices Viral 'Made You Look' TikTok Dance in Pringles Super Bowl Commercial
anna farris
Anna Faris Says It 'Felt Liberating' to Pose Nude in Avocados From Mexico Super Bowl Ad
Maya Rudolph's Super Bowl Ad M&M's
Maya Rudolph Is 'Thrilled' to Star in M&M's Super Bowl Ad as the Brand Announces She'll Replace 'Spokescandies'
Serena Williams Michelob Super Bowl ad
Serena Williams and 'Succession's Brian Cox Channel 'Caddyshack' in Michelob Ultra's Super Bowl Ad
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 12: Jack Harlow performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on August 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Jack Harlow Hints at a 'Love Triangle' in Teaser for the Doritos 2023 Super Bowl Ad
Anna Faris
Anna Faris Says Taking Time Away from Acting Wasn't a 'Conscious' Decision — but 'It Felt Great'
Doritos Teases Super Bowl Commercial Starring 'Mystery' Celebrity and Their New Sweet & Tangy BBQ Chips
Doritos Teases Super Bowl Ad Starring 'Surprise Celebrity' and New Sweet & Tangy BBQ Chips
Peyton and Eli Manning
Peyton and Eli Manning Fight Over Who Their Mom Loves More as They Prep for the Pro Bowl
Rob Gronkowski, Camille Kostek
Rob Gronkowski Says He and Girlfriend Camille Kostek 'Definitely Talk' About Getting Engaged
Jay Withey, Man Who Sheltered 20 in Buffalo School Gets Super Bowl Tickets
Man Who Broke Into School During Blizzard to Help Shelter 24 People Is Gifted Super Bowl Tickets: 'Our Hero'
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs onto the field during introductions against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images); Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri (4) looks over before the game between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texas on November 21, 2019 at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. (Photo by Daniel Dunn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Retired NFL Kicker Adam Vinatieri Thinks Former Teammate Tom Brady Still Has 'It' Despite Rocky Season
Valerie Bertinelli attends the Build Series to discuss 'Kids Baking Championship" & "Family Restaurant Rivals' at Build Studio on August 21, 2019 in New York City
Valerie Bertinelli Is Doing Dry January to 'Reset' After Being in 'Fight, Flight' Mode During Her Divorce
Von Miller Instagram
Von Miller 'Still Needs Mom's Permission' for New Tattoo, Despite Being 'Tatted All Over' His Body
Viola Davis Says If She Wins Grammy and Becomes EGOT ‘I May Take Myself Out to Dinner’
Viola Davis Says She'll Take Herself 'Out to Dinner' If She Wins Grammy and Becomes EGOT
OREO Cookie Papa Bites
All the New Menu Items at Your Favorite Chain Restaurants and Fast Food Joints
Zendaya Squarespace Commercial
Your Guide to Every Celeb-Studded Super Bowl Commercial Out There (So Far)