Jack Harlow Hints at a 'Love Triangle' in Teaser for the Doritos 2023 Super Bowl Ad

Jack Harlow is involved in a love triangle — with Doritos.

In the video above, PEOPLE exclusively reveals that Harlow is the celebrity featured in this year's Doritos Super Bowl 2023 commercial.

Throughout the teaser, Harlow is surrounded by fans and paparazzi snapping photos as he gets into a car. After he closes the door, the rapper — wearing the sparkly ring shown in Doritos's teaser image — munches on a bag of the new sweet and tangy BBQ Doritos.

"Is it true about the love triangle?" one photographer asks Harlow.

"Maybe," he responds while clutching a Doritos chip, which is in the shape of a triangle.

"A baby? You're having a baby?" the photographer says, mishearing Harlow.

Frito-Lay

The full Doritos commercial will drop during Super Bowl LVII, which takes place on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

This year, Doritos is also giving social media users a chance to be featured in the highly anticipated Frito-Lay commercial — and get paid.

Thursday is the last day to enter by sharing a "triangle-inspired" dance with moves from @vibin.wit.tay on TikTok. The winner will be crowned next week.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 12: Jack Harlow performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on August 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Theo Wargo/Getty

"You can't think about the Super Bowl without thinking about Doritos – over the years, the brand has become a staple of gameday both on-screen and on snack tables at home," Stacy Taffet, senior vice president of brand marketing at Frito-Lay North America said in a statement.

Sports and music fans alike have an exciting game to look forward to. Rihanna will be headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The "Umbrella" singer subtly announced she'd be performing at the Super Bowl with a September Instagram post. In the simple photo, she's holding a football, and the caption was nothing but a period.

