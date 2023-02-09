All the Chains Offering Free Food and Deals for Super Bowl 2023

It wouldn't be Super Bowl Sunday without good food.

As the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles prepare for the big game, chains across the country are celebrating with a host of deals on all the classics. Pizza, wings, fries and beer — there will be something for everybody at any game day feast with these offers.

Applebee's: With the code BIGGAME23, customers can get 20 free boneless wings when they make a delivery or to-go order of $40 or more. Customers have a choice from six sauces ranging from mild flavors like garlic parmesan to spicy flavors like extra hot buffalo.

TGI Friday's: Frank's RedHot is teaming up with DoorDash to bring customers free wings on and before the big game. From Feb. 9 to 12, football fans can receive a dozen traditional or boneless wings when they make an order of $15 or more from TGI Friday's on DoorDash.

Buffalo Wild Wings:Viewers across the country can look forward to some free wings if the big game goes into overtime. If the game enters this phase, Buffalo Wild Wings will give out one free order of traditional or boneless wings to everybody in America on Mon., Feb. 27, from 4 to 7 p.m.. Blazin' Rewards members can get free wings on their next visit regardless, if they pre-order a game day pick-up order over $25 between now and Feb 11.

McDonald's: Customers making a DoorDash order from the fast food restaurant can get a free 20-piece nugget tacked onto any purchase greater than $15 between Feb 10. and Feb. 13 in honor of the game.

Subway: Football fans spending $25 or more on a DoorDash order from the sandwich shop can get a free footlong tacked onto their order only on game day.

Hard Rock Cafe: To feed hungry fans during the game, Hard Rock Cafe is running a "special tailgate menu." Customers can bundle together two, three, or four items from the special menu, including super bowl classics like nachos, wings, sliders and fries, for $25, $35 or $45. The chain will also be featuring bundles on bottles of beer.

DiGiorno: Between now and Feb. 12, fans can visit DiGiorno's website for a chance at free pizza. If either team's kick bounces off the upright portion or crossbar of the goal post during the big game, DiGiorno will give away free pizzas.

Sonic: Between now and Feb. 14, customers can get a free entree with purchase of any other entree when making an order through the Sonic app.

Chipotle: From now until Feb. 12, use the code QUESO23 online or in the app for free queso blanco or a small side with the purchase of an entree.

Qdoba: Customers making a purchase on GrubHub from the fast casual chain can get an order of free chips and dip automatically added to their order on Feb. 12.

7-Eleven: Score a free pizza when making a purchase in the 7NOW delivery app. Football fans will have a choice between extreme meat, breakfast, pepperoni, or cheese pizzas when they make an order through the chain's delivery app.

Arby's: On Feb. 12, the chain is offering a special deal on select menu items where customers can bundle any two for $6. The lineup of items includes Arby's crispy fish sandwich, classic beef n' cheddar, white cheddar mac and cheese, or nine-piece chicken nuggets.

Bonchon: The chain best known for its Korean fried chicken is running a deal on its wings on game day. Football fans can get 50 wings for $65 with their choice of either soy garlic or spicy sauce.

The Halal Guys

TGI Fridays: Customers making online or phone orders for take-out can use the code GAMEDAY25 at checkout to receive 25% off their order on platters, party trays or family meal bundles.

The Halal Guys: In honor of game day, the Halal Guys is offering their big game loaded fries from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12. The fries come topped with meat or falafel and the chain's signature sauces. Football fans can get $5 off any $20 order if the big game loaded fries are included in the check.

Popeyes: Anyone part of the chicken chain's rewards program can earn 400 bonus points as well as free fries and a pie with their next order if they spend at least $20 between now and Feb. 12.

Carvel: Customers can get $5 off game ball cakes when they place an order between now and Feb. 12 through UberEats, DoorDash, or GrubHub.

BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse: The chain restaurant and bar is offering a special happy hour deal for dine-in guests on game day. Domestic bottles of beer paired with chips go for $3, signature handcrafted beers are $5, margaritas are $6, guest draught beers are $1 off their usual price and customers can get half-off mini, deep-dish pizzas.

Hooters: The chain restaurant is serving up a mix of 22 boneless wings and 20 bone-in wings tossed in any sauce or rub available for $45 on game day for dine-in and carryout orders. Customers looking to pre-order their feast for the big game on the Hooters app can get $10 off orders of $60 or more or $20 off an order of $100 or more with the codes BIGGAME10 or BIGGAME20, respectively.

Dave & Buster's: Pints of Miller Lite, Bud Light, Michelob Ultra, and Coors Light are $3 on game day.

Zaxby's: The Southern fried chicken chain is offering special deals to its app users on Super Bowl Sunday. Customers can get free delivery on any order made through the app. Zax Rewardz members will have the option to take $10 off an order of $50 or more in lieu of free delivery.

Cici's Pizza: For game day, this pizza chain is offering a variety of deals. For $28, football fans can get two giant one-topping pizzas and a choice of either 20 cinnamon rolls or 16 pieces of cinnamon bread. For customers who want a different snackable bite, customers can get two giant one-topping pizzas with their choice of poppers from Cici's for $27. Game day viewers who can't live without wings can grab the two giant one-topping pizzas and a choice of either boneless or traditional wings for $34.

Marco's Pizza: On Sunday, Marco's is offering guests two different deals for game day. Customers hosting a crowd can bundle two medium, one-topping pizzas with the chain's CheezyBread and a two-liter bottle of Pepsi for $22 with the code HD189. Fans can also snag a large pepperoni magnifico pizza for $10 with the code PEPMAG.

Blaze Pizza: For the big game, customers can get a large, one-topping pizza for $10 if they make an online order for carry-out or delivery on Feb. 12.