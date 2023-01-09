Doritos Teases Super Bowl Ad Starring 'Surprise Celebrity' and New Sweet & Tangy BBQ Chips

Doritos is gearing up for their 23rd year at the Super Bowl.

In an exclusive first look at their ad for Super Bowl LVII, PEOPLE can reveal the commercial will star both their new Sweet and Tangy BBQ chips, which hit stores in January, and a "mystery partner," according to a release.

The brand's A-list talent can be seen holding a bag of the Doritos, while one chip rests in a hand decked out with a glitzy ring. In the image, fans shout outside a car as they snap photos of the star whose identity is being kept under wraps (for now).

The "surprise celebrity" won't be in it alone — Doritos is incorporating fans, too. This year, social media users can win a chance to be featured in the Frito-Lay commercial — and get paid for their video.

To enter, check out the dance from @vibin.wit.tay on TikTok and share your own "triangle-inspired" dance on the platform with the hashtags #DoritosTriangleTryout and #Entry. Per a release, the competition will start on Jan. 9, three finalists will be selected on Jan. 13 and the winner will be crowned the week after.

"You can't think about the Super Bowl without thinking about Doritos – over the years, the brand has become a staple of gameday both on-screen and on snack tables at home," Stacy Taffet, senior vice president of brand marketing at Frito-Lay North America said in a statement.

She added: "We're always looking for ways to encourage fans to try another angle and transform everyday moments into epic memories, and this year's Super Bowl campaign is no different. Our fans are at the core of everything we do, which is why we're turning to TikTok to make them a part of our biggest campaign of the year."

This is one of the first Super Bowl ads to be teased this year.

Last year, Megan Thee Stallion and Charlie Puth starred in Flamin' Hot and Doritos' big game spot. And while early teasers made it seem that Megan and Puth would be appearing in the flesh, it turned out that was a ruse.

Instead, the two voiced a fiery songbird and a beatboxing fox, respectively, alongside a slew of other animals who became animated after getting their paws on some Flamin' Hot Cheetos and Doritos Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch chips.

The duo and their friends made beautiful music together — specifically, a cover of "Push It," Salt-N-Pepa's beloved 1987 song.

It was a song choice that Megan was totally behind. "Salt-N-Pepa are just the OGs," she said in behind-the-scenes footage of the commercial. "They are female rap, female empowerment, everything I think I am. Putting the song in the ad is only right because it's everything women are standing for, especially right now."

Super Bowl LVII, will take place on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. And this year, Rihanna will be headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The music icon, 34, shared an image on Instagram in September hinting that she will perform during the NFL event.

In the photo, what appeared to be Rihanna's hand held up a Wilson Duke football. The "Umbrella" singer captioned the post with a single period.

Roc Nation later posted the same image on its respective Instagram account, writing, "Let's GO," and tagging Rihanna and the NFL, while adding the hashtag "#SBLVII."

Rihanna. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

"Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment," JAY-Z, who previously signed a deal with the NFL to head the league's musical entertainment, said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage," Seth Dudowsky, NFL Head of Music, added in his own statement, per the outlet. "Rihanna is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance."