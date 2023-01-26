Dale Talde's Super Bowl Honey Pepper Glazed Chicken Wings Are Perfectly Crispy

These are not your typical chicken wings.

"This recipe takes wings beyond Buffalo or barbecue flavors," says Dale Talde, chef-owner of Goosefeather restaurant in Tarrytown, N.Y., who combines fish sauce, honey, lime juice, and more to make his Super Bowl dish.

Not just unique, the sauce — which soaks into the chicken without sogging out the crispy skin — is versatile, too. "It also works great on grilled chicken or shrimp or as a glaze for pork chops," says the Top Chef alum.

Dale Talde's Honey Pepper Glazed Chicken Wings

Neutral oil, for frying

¼ cup fish sauce

¼ cup honey

2 Tbsp. fresh lime juice (from 1 lime)

1 Tbsp. butter, melted

1½ tsp. black pepper

½ cup cornstarch

½ cup all-purpose flour

2 lbs. chicken wings, halved at joints, wing tips discarded

Chopped scallions, for serving

1. Pour oil to a depth of 2 inches in a large Dutch oven or cast-iron skillet, and heat oil to 350° over medium.

2. While oil heats, stir together fish sauce, honey, lime juice, melted butter and black pepper in a large bowl. Set aside.

3. Stir together cornstarch and flour in a medium bowl or big ziplock bag.

4. Dredge wings in flour mixture until coated, tapping off any excess. Working in batches, fry wings in 350° oil until golden and crispy on the outside and cooked through, 12 to 15 minutes.

5. Transfer wings to the bowl with sauce; toss to coat. Place wings on a platter, sprinkle with scallions; serve immediately.

Serves: 6

Active time: 45 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Quick tip! To save money, buy whole chicken wings—which often cost less per pound than precut ones—and separate and trim them at home.