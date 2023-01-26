Dale Talde's Super Bowl Honey Pepper Glazed Chicken Wings Are Perfectly Crispy

"The sauce also works great on grilled chicken or shrimp or as a glaze for pork chops," says the chef-owner of Goosefeather restaurant in Tarrytown, N.Y.

By People Staff
Published on January 26, 2023 04:06 PM
Super Bowl recipe rollout
Photo: Antonis Achilleos

These are not your typical chicken wings.

"This recipe takes wings beyond Buffalo or barbecue flavors," says Dale Talde, chef-owner of Goosefeather restaurant in Tarrytown, N.Y., who combines fish sauce, honey, lime juice, and more to make his Super Bowl dish.

Not just unique, the sauce — which soaks into the chicken without sogging out the crispy skin — is versatile, too. "It also works great on grilled chicken or shrimp or as a glaze for pork chops," says the Top Chef alum.

Dale Talde's Honey Pepper Glazed Chicken Wings

Neutral oil, for frying

¼ cup fish sauce

¼ cup honey

2 Tbsp. fresh lime juice (from 1 lime)

1 Tbsp. butter, melted

1½ tsp. black pepper

½ cup cornstarch

½ cup all-purpose flour

2 lbs. chicken wings, halved at joints, wing tips discarded

Chopped scallions, for serving

1. Pour oil to a depth of 2 inches in a large Dutch oven or cast-iron skillet, and heat oil to 350° over medium.

2. While oil heats, stir together fish sauce, honey, lime juice, melted butter and black pepper in a large bowl. Set aside.

3. Stir together cornstarch and flour in a medium bowl or big ziplock bag.

4. Dredge wings in flour mixture until coated, tapping off any excess. Working in batches, fry wings in 350° oil until golden and crispy on the outside and cooked through, 12 to 15 minutes.

5. Transfer wings to the bowl with sauce; toss to coat. Place wings on a platter, sprinkle with scallions; serve immediately.

Serves: 6
Active time: 45 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes

Quick tip! To save money, buy whole chicken wings—which often cost less per pound than precut ones—and separate and trim them at home.

Related Articles
wendys frosty
Wendy's Vanilla Frosty Is Officially Back on the Menu
Kim-Joy Kitchen Renovation
'Great British Baking Show' Alum Kim-Joy Shows Off Her Colorful Kitchen Renovation
Recipes rollout
Marc Forgione Shares His Super Bowl Sliders with Italian Mortadella and Pistachio Pesto
Downy Unstopables Super Bowl Ad To Feature Hidden Celeb: Guess Who?
A Mystery Celeb Will Reveal Himself for Downy Unstopables' Super Bowl Ad — but He Might Get Robbed First
Maya Rudolph
Maya Rudolph's Super Bowl Is Going to Be Seriously Sweet
Reba Has a New Restaurant
Reba McEntire Opens Reba's Place Restaurant, Promises Fun and 'Great Bread' (Plus a Sweet Tribute to Her Late Mom)
Ree Drummond, Jamar
Ree Drummond's Foster Son Jamar Pens Heartfelt Tribute to 'the Best Father Figure' Ladd Drummond
Lodge Cast Iron Set Sale
This Versatile 5-Piece Lodge Cast Iron Set Is a 'Kitchen Essential' — and It's on Sale for 40% Off
Recipes rollout
Maya Feller's Greek Lamb Souvlaki Is Full of 'Flavorful Goodness' — Get the Recipe
Recipes rollout
'Great British Baking Show' Alum Flora Shedden Shares a Potato-Leek Soup That 'Isn't Too Heavy'
TOP CHEF -- Episode 2001
'Top Chef' Heats Up the Competition with All Stars from Around the World — See the Trailer
Anna Delvey on the fire escape of her East Village apartment, while on house arrest on November 7, 2022 in New York City.
Anna Sorokin Will Star in New Reality Show 'Delvey's Dinner Club' While on House Arrest
Meghan Trainor Grooves to Viral TikTok Dance in Teaser for the Pringles 2023 Super Bowl Ad
Meghan Trainor Practices Viral 'Made You Look' TikTok Dance in Pringles Super Bowl Commercial
Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson
Nick Jonas Says Working with Kelly Clarkson on New Popcorn Flavor Was a 'Dream'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
'Abbott Elementary' 's Sheryl Lee Ralph Scores Super Bowl Gig — Find Out How She'll Join the Big Game
Super Bowl LVII Performers Chris Stapleton, Babyface and Sheryl Lee Ralph
Chris Stapleton, Babyface and Sheryl Lee Ralph to Perform at Super Bowl LVII Ahead of the Game