Lifestyle Food Dale Talde's Super Bowl Honey Pepper Glazed Chicken Wings Are Perfectly Crispy "The sauce also works great on grilled chicken or shrimp or as a glaze for pork chops," says the chef-owner of Goosefeather restaurant in Tarrytown, N.Y. By People Staff Published on January 26, 2023 04:06 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Antonis Achilleos These are not your typical chicken wings. "This recipe takes wings beyond Buffalo or barbecue flavors," says Dale Talde, chef-owner of Goosefeather restaurant in Tarrytown, N.Y., who combines fish sauce, honey, lime juice, and more to make his Super Bowl dish. Not just unique, the sauce — which soaks into the chicken without sogging out the crispy skin — is versatile, too. "It also works great on grilled chicken or shrimp or as a glaze for pork chops," says the Top Chef alum. Dale Talde's Honey Pepper Glazed Chicken Wings Neutral oil, for frying ¼ cup fish sauce ¼ cup honey 2 Tbsp. fresh lime juice (from 1 lime) 1 Tbsp. butter, melted 1½ tsp. black pepper ½ cup cornstarch ½ cup all-purpose flour 2 lbs. chicken wings, halved at joints, wing tips discarded Chopped scallions, for serving 1. Pour oil to a depth of 2 inches in a large Dutch oven or cast-iron skillet, and heat oil to 350° over medium. 2. While oil heats, stir together fish sauce, honey, lime juice, melted butter and black pepper in a large bowl. Set aside. 3. Stir together cornstarch and flour in a medium bowl or big ziplock bag. 4. Dredge wings in flour mixture until coated, tapping off any excess. Working in batches, fry wings in 350° oil until golden and crispy on the outside and cooked through, 12 to 15 minutes. 5. Transfer wings to the bowl with sauce; toss to coat. Place wings on a platter, sprinkle with scallions; serve immediately. Serves: 6Active time: 45 minutesTotal time: 45 minutes Quick tip! To save money, buy whole chicken wings—which often cost less per pound than precut ones—and separate and trim them at home.