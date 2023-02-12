Blake Lively Shows off Homemade Spread for Super Bowl 2023 and 'Puppy Bowl Sunday'

The mom of four said she's "been busy" this Super Bowl Sunday

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Published on February 12, 2023 09:54 PM
blakelively Verified Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023🥘 🍲 🥧 been busy.
Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty; Blake Lively/Instagram

Blake Lively is showing off her culinary skills for the big game Sunday!

The 35-year-old actress – who just welcomed her fourth child with Ryan Reynolds – showed off an epic spread for Super Bowl Sunday, or, as she likes to call it, "Puppy Bowl Sunday."

Lively gave a nod in favor of the canine-focused annual event, produced by Animal Planet, in the caption of her post, which featured different slides of homemade dishes and a family photo of her posing with Reynolds, 46, and his mother, Tammy.

She also added a handful of food emojis to her post's caption, noting, "Been busy."

The first delicious plate the Gossip Girl alum posted showed roasted sweet potatoes covered in an aioli alongside a cheeseburger. Lively finished the dish with a bed of lettuce and tomatoes, adding crisp parmesan on top.

Blake Lively/Instagram

Lively also served a cheesy homemade pizza for the big game. She added basil, cherry tomatoes and shallots to the pie, which was already missing a few slices when she snapped the pic of the finished product.

Blake Lively/Instagram

The last dish shared by Lively in the Instagram post was a layered dip served in a wavy red bowl, with fresh herbs sprinkled on top of a creamy white sauce.

Blake Lively/Instagram

Fans of the celebrity couple were thrilled when Lively confirmed the birth of their fourth child. They have not yet shared pictures of their newest addition, but on Sunday, Lively shared a photo that revealed she no longer had a baby bump.

Many of Lively's followers left comments in the post that pointed out her newly svelte figure.

"Epic post! For all the reasons!!!" wrote Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld.

Lively first celebrated Puppy Bowl Sunday when an ad for her bubbly drink mixer brand, Betty Buzz, aired during the broadcast.

The spot spoofs vintage, "rough-and-tough" beer commercials, and also features husband Reynolds.

Lively told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement that the Puppy Bowl was the perfect opportunity to shout out her relatively new business, which she founded in 2021:

"As a '90s baby, the Super Bowl is less about football and more about commercials with beer and Clydesdales. We couldn't afford the Super Bowl …or the Clydesdales… but we could afford the beer …sort of, ginger beer," she noted.

While Reynolds isn't actually on screen in the commercial, he plays a "cowboy narrator," who gives a seductive play-by-play of how to enjoy Betty Buzz's ginger beer. In the clip above, he starts by whispering, "presenting Betty Buzz ginger beer."

While he describes the "bold flavor" in a drawl voice, bottles of the fizzy beverage glitter on the screen as white horses gallop in the background — a satire on classic beer commercials.

"The fresh ginger taste with just the right balance of spice," he adds.

Now with an even more intense whisper, he says, "Sip it, down it or enjoy it on its own — perfectly sized bubbles."

