See the Outtakes from Ben Affleck's Super Bowl 2023 Commercial for Dunkin': 'I'm Struggling'

The actor starred as a Dunkin' employee for the company's first Super Bowl commercial, which also featured a cameo from Jennifer Lopez

Nicholas Rice
Published on February 13, 2023

Ben Affleck is showing off his silly side.

Dunkin' released outtakes from the actor's Super Bowl 2023 commercial on Monday, a day after the ad aired during the big game.

In the video, Affleck, 50, works a Dunkin' location's drive-thru and surprises unsuspecting customers when they arrive at the pickup window. "I know you," one patron exclaims upon seeing the actor. "Get the hell out of here," adds another.

The Justice League star even trolls a customer at one point, telling them that the Dunkin' location is out of both coffee and donuts.

"What do you got?" the customer asks Affleck, who replies "water" in his best Boston accent. The patron then responds, "You're s---ing me?"

Affleck continues to fumble throughout the video. "I'm struggling," he says before spilling a customer's coffee. "I cannot make it function — malfunction! It's not easy as it looks operating this apparatus up here."

Ben Affleck Dunkin' Super Bowl Commercial
Dunkin'

Affleck's advertisement for Dunkin' aired during the first commercial break of the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

In the ad, Affleck, as a Dunkin' employee, serves unsuspecting attendees their beverages and treats in a hidden camera-like spot.

While he is working the drive-thru, his wife, Jennifer Lopez, appears and teases her husband. "What are you doing? Is that what you do when you say you're going to work all day?" she says.

"You're embarrassing me in front of my friends," Affleck responds.

The "Let's Get Loud" singer then asks her beau to grab her a glazed donut on his way out.

Affleck and Lopez wed in August 2022 after rekindling their romance in 2021.

RELATED VIDEO: Ben Affleck (and Jennifer Lopez) Star in Dunkin's Super Bowl Ad — Plus He Reveals His Coffee Order

Affleck spoke exclusively with PEOPLE in January on the Massachusetts set of the Dunkin' commercial — which was developed by the production company he created alongside longtime friend Matt Damon, Artists Equity. "I think people already sort of think that I work for Dunkin'," Affleck said with a laugh.

"In Boston, it was such a big deal," he explained. "I think I became kind of associated with it, and this sounded like a fun opportunity to kind of play with that association, and a chance to come back here to shoot it at home in Boston."

Affleck also revealed his go-to coffee order, telling PEOPLE, "It's not all that exciting, really. It's just iced coffee, milk and two sugars, sometimes Splenda."

"I do sometimes have to admit to [using] almond milk, [but] if you really want to know, sometimes I forget," he added.

Affleck will have an iced coffee every morning, "sometimes two," he also noted. "There's something lovely about coffee — the way it smells, the way it feels, the way it tastes."

