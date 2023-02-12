Lifestyle Food Ben Affleck (and Jennifer Lopez) Star in Dunkin's Super Bowl Ad — Plus He Reveals His Coffee Order "I think people already sort of think that I work for Dunkin," the actor tells PEOPLE of playing an employee for the company in its first Super Bowl commercial By Nicholas Rice Nicholas Rice Instagram Twitter Nicholas Rice is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 12, 2023 06:46 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Ben Affleck just made his love for Dunkin' official. The actor, 50, stars in a Super Bowl commercial for the coffee company, which aired during the first commercial break of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. In the ad, Affleck plays a Dunkin' employee serving unsuspecting attendees their beverages and treats in a hidden camera-like spot. At one point, while he is working the drive-thru, Jennifer Lopez appears and teases her husband. "What are you doing? Is that what you do when you say you're going to work all day?" she says. Affleck spoke exclusively with PEOPLE in January on the Massachusetts set of the project — which was developed by the production company Affleck created alongside longtime friend Matt Damon, Artists Equity. "I think people already sort of think that I work for Dunkin'," he says with a laugh. "In Boston, it was such a big deal," he explains. "I think I became kind of associated with it, and this sounded like a fun opportunity to kind of play with that association, and a chance to come back here to shoot it at home in Boston." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Dunkin' Every Super Bowl 2023 Commercial and Ad, So Far Affleck's affinity for Dunkin' first began when he was young growing up in New England. "This was the place that as I grew up, like playing Little League, after the games, everybody would go to Dunkin' and get munchkins, get coffee. It was like the thing that everybody did," he says. He started drinking coffee on a more regular basis as a teenager, because it made him feel "a little grown-up." Dunkin' "As you get to be that kind of, like, adolescent, you know, a junior in high school, I think it becomes the thing that you start to do to feel a little bit more sophisticated," Affleck says. "I remember after high school with friends, we would meet up and have coffee, because it was the thing to do." He adds, "I've always associated coffee with community and talking to friends — and conversations and socializing — which I think is part of the appeal." So what is Affleck's go-to coffee order in present day? "It's not all that exciting, really. It's just iced coffee, milk and two sugars, sometimes Splenda," he tells PEOPLE. "I do sometimes have to admit to [using] almond milk [but] if you really want to know, sometimes I forget." Ben Stiller Reprises Zoolander Role for Pepsi Super Bowl Ad: I Have 'a Long History with Him' "I'm pretty easy," he adds. "Some people will make fun of me for saying this, but I'm actually very simple. If I like something, I have the same thing every day, same breakfast, same coffee, same deal. Like, if I know that if I like an order at a restaurant, I'll go back and just order that every time." "I think, 'Why would I change that? I really like this.' I'm not somebody who just wants to change that for its own sake. So while I think it's great that they do all these other blends and all this other stuff, I kind of stick with the same coffee that got me here, so to speak." Affleck will have an iced coffee every morning, "sometimes two," he says. "There's something lovely about coffee — the way it smells, the way it feels, the way it tastes."