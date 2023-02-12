Ben Affleck (and Jennifer Lopez) Star in Dunkin's Super Bowl Ad — Plus He Reveals His Coffee Order

"I think people already sort of think that I work for Dunkin," the actor tells PEOPLE of playing an employee for the company in its first Super Bowl commercial

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice

Nicholas Rice is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 12, 2023 06:46 PM

Ben Affleck just made his love for Dunkin' official.

The actor, 50, stars in a Super Bowl commercial for the coffee company, which aired during the first commercial break of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

In the ad, Affleck plays a Dunkin' employee serving unsuspecting attendees their beverages and treats in a hidden camera-like spot. At one point, while he is working the drive-thru, Jennifer Lopez appears and teases her husband. "What are you doing? Is that what you do when you say you're going to work all day?" she says.

Affleck spoke exclusively with PEOPLE in January on the Massachusetts set of the project — which was developed by the production company Affleck created alongside longtime friend Matt Damon, Artists Equity. "I think people already sort of think that I work for Dunkin'," he says with a laugh.

"In Boston, it was such a big deal," he explains. "I think I became kind of associated with it, and this sounded like a fun opportunity to kind of play with that association, and a chance to come back here to shoot it at home in Boston."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ben Affleck Dunkin' Super Bowl Commercial
Dunkin'

Affleck's affinity for Dunkin' first began when he was young growing up in New England.

"This was the place that as I grew up, like playing Little League, after the games, everybody would go to Dunkin' and get munchkins, get coffee. It was like the thing that everybody did," he says.

He started drinking coffee on a more regular basis as a teenager, because it made him feel "a little grown-up."

Ben Affleck Dunkin' Super Bowl Commercial
Dunkin'

"As you get to be that kind of, like, adolescent, you know, a junior in high school, I think it becomes the thing that you start to do to feel a little bit more sophisticated," Affleck says. "I remember after high school with friends, we would meet up and have coffee, because it was the thing to do."

He adds, "I've always associated coffee with community and talking to friends — and conversations and socializing — which I think is part of the appeal."

So what is Affleck's go-to coffee order in present day? "It's not all that exciting, really. It's just iced coffee, milk and two sugars, sometimes Splenda," he tells PEOPLE. "I do sometimes have to admit to [using] almond milk [but] if you really want to know, sometimes I forget."

"I'm pretty easy," he adds. "Some people will make fun of me for saying this, but I'm actually very simple. If I like something, I have the same thing every day, same breakfast, same coffee, same deal. Like, if I know that if I like an order at a restaurant, I'll go back and just order that every time."

"I think, 'Why would I change that? I really like this.' I'm not somebody who just wants to change that for its own sake. So while I think it's great that they do all these other blends and all this other stuff, I kind of stick with the same coffee that got me here, so to speak."

Affleck will have an iced coffee every morning, "sometimes two," he says. "There's something lovely about coffee — the way it smells, the way it feels, the way it tastes."

Related Articles
Donna Kelce
Donna Kelce Shows Off Her Split Eagles-Chiefs 'Game Day Fit' Ahead of Super Bowl 2023
Cardi B and Offset Share Their Love in McDonald's Super Bowl Ad - and Announce Their New Meal
Cardi B and Offset Share Their Love in McDonald's Super Bowl Ad — and Announce Their New Meal
https://www.instagram.com/mecolehardman4/?hl=en. mecole hardman shariah gordon. Mecole Hardman/Instagram
Kansas City Chiefs' Mecole Hardman Jr.'s Girlfriend Went Into Labor Before Super Bowl
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 08: J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals gives his son Koa Watt a kiss prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
J.J. Watt Says Fatherhood Changed Him in 'Many Ways': 'It's a Love I Never Knew I Could Have'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=zLJoQRS48KQ. Bradley Cooper. T mobile Comercial
Bradley Cooper and His Mom Star in Hilarious New T-Mobile Commercial for 2023 Super Bowl
Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt Kelce
Pregnant Kylie Kelce Says Hormones Will Result in 'Unnecessary Amount of Tears' at Super Bowl
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 08: Two of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history Drew Brees (9) of the Saints and Tom Brady (12) of the Buccaneers share a few words of encouragement after the regular season game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 08, 2020 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Drew Brees on Tom Brady's Retirement: 'Felt Like He Might Play Forever'
LOS ANGELES - MAY 22: "Get Some, Goldilocks!" - Pictured: Swoop and Kevin Hart. A group of trash-talking competitors take on the course, and the Philadelphia Eagles mascot, Swoop, stops by to surprise host Kevin Hart, on TKO: TOTAL KNOCK OUT, Wednesday, July 18 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images)
Kevin Hart Says He Is Going to Wear 'an Eagles Onesie' to Rep the Team During Super Bowl 2023
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Rihanna poses onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference at Phoenix Convention Center on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation); Rihanna/TikTok . https://www.tiktok.com/@rihanna/video/7178123165229419818?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7178123165229419818.
Rihanna Opens Up About Life as a Mom with Her Baby Son: 'It Just Got Better with Him'
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 14: Beyonce and Rihanna attend Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Clara Lionel Foundation)
Rihanna Admits She Studied Beyoncé's Super Bowl Halftime Performances to Prepare for Her Own
Blake Lively Pokes Fun at Super Bowl Ads in Betty Buzz Spot
Blake Lively Pokes Fun at Super Bowl Ads in New Betty Buzz Commercial
Scottsdale, AZ - *EXCLUSIVE* - Alex Rodriguez and girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro are seen indulging in some drinks while partying at Drake's Super Bowl party at Hanger 1 in Scottsdale ahead of Super Bowl LVII. Pictured: Arod, Alex Rodriguez, Jaclyn Cordeiro BACKGRID USA 11 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Shotbyjuliann / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Alex Rodriguez Enjoys Date Night with Girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro in Arizona Ahead of 2023 Super Bowl
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Rihanna poses on stage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference at Phoenix Convention Center on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jordin Sparks attends MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)
Jordin Sparks Says Rihanna Performing at 2023 Super Bowl After Welcoming Her Baby Is a 'Big Deal'
Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt Kelce
Jason Kelce's Pregnant Wife Reveals Game-Day Plan if Baby Is Born on Super Bowl Sunday
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Travis Scott performs at The O2 Arena on August 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)
Super Bowl 2023: Guide to Celebrity Parties and Events in Phoenix
Joe Montana
Joe Montana Reveals the 'Only Advantage' That Can Help Super Bowl Teams: 'It Becomes a Game Like Any Other'