Ben Affleck (and Jennifer Lopez) Star in Dunkin's Super Bowl Ad — Plus He Reveals His Coffee Order

Ben Affleck just made his love for Dunkin' official.

The actor, 50, stars in a Super Bowl commercial for the coffee company, which aired during the first commercial break of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

In the ad, Affleck plays a Dunkin' employee serving unsuspecting attendees their beverages and treats in a hidden camera-like spot. At one point, while he is working the drive-thru, Jennifer Lopez appears and teases her husband. "What are you doing? Is that what you do when you say you're going to work all day?" she says.

Affleck spoke exclusively with PEOPLE in January on the Massachusetts set of the project — which was developed by the production company Affleck created alongside longtime friend Matt Damon, Artists Equity. "I think people already sort of think that I work for Dunkin'," he says with a laugh.

"In Boston, it was such a big deal," he explains. "I think I became kind of associated with it, and this sounded like a fun opportunity to kind of play with that association, and a chance to come back here to shoot it at home in Boston."

Dunkin'

Affleck's affinity for Dunkin' first began when he was young growing up in New England.

"This was the place that as I grew up, like playing Little League, after the games, everybody would go to Dunkin' and get munchkins, get coffee. It was like the thing that everybody did," he says.

He started drinking coffee on a more regular basis as a teenager, because it made him feel "a little grown-up."

Dunkin'

"As you get to be that kind of, like, adolescent, you know, a junior in high school, I think it becomes the thing that you start to do to feel a little bit more sophisticated," Affleck says. "I remember after high school with friends, we would meet up and have coffee, because it was the thing to do."

He adds, "I've always associated coffee with community and talking to friends — and conversations and socializing — which I think is part of the appeal."

So what is Affleck's go-to coffee order in present day? "It's not all that exciting, really. It's just iced coffee, milk and two sugars, sometimes Splenda," he tells PEOPLE. "I do sometimes have to admit to [using] almond milk [but] if you really want to know, sometimes I forget."

"I'm pretty easy," he adds. "Some people will make fun of me for saying this, but I'm actually very simple. If I like something, I have the same thing every day, same breakfast, same coffee, same deal. Like, if I know that if I like an order at a restaurant, I'll go back and just order that every time."

"I think, 'Why would I change that? I really like this.' I'm not somebody who just wants to change that for its own sake. So while I think it's great that they do all these other blends and all this other stuff, I kind of stick with the same coffee that got me here, so to speak."

Affleck will have an iced coffee every morning, "sometimes two," he says. "There's something lovely about coffee — the way it smells, the way it feels, the way it tastes."