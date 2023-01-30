Anna Faris Says It 'Felt Liberating' to Pose Nude in Avocados From Mexico Super Bowl Ad

The actress also tells PEOPLE that since she wanted to avoid spilling her secret Avocados From Mexico Super Bowl ad casting, her parents think she's "writing a horror movie"

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 30, 2023 08:00 AM

Anna Faris is baring it all for her first-ever Super Bowl commercial.

For Super Bowl LVII, the actress is teaming up with Avocados From Mexico for an otherworldly ad. In the exclusive teaser above, fans can catch a glimpse of Faris stepping into the Garden of Eden as Eve. The brand officially describes the commercial as "a story as old as time, how one magical avocado could change the world as we know it."

The task required Faris to go au naturel. And while that might be daunting for some, she ultimately enjoyed embracing it.

"When I realized that the wardrobe in my trailer was a tiny little thong and these jelly-like bra things, I guess they're just nipple covers, I thought to myself, all right, this is what my beautiful day is going to look like," Faris, 46, exclusively tells PEOPLE. "I felt really proud that I'm kind of at this place in life where I could spend a lot of time feeling modest and insecure, or I just embrace it."

anna farris
Avocados From Mexico

Faris says she was able to "find security in the massive amount of hair" she had to wear for the shoot.

"There was also a lot of other minimally dressed young, very beautiful people. And I just thought, I'm just accepting this is just rad. We're just in the Garden of Eden, which is glorious," she continues. "They created the most beautiful set, and we were all in it together."

She adds: "It felt liberating — for the first time in my life I was like, 'maybe I could be a part of a nudist colony if I take all the hair with me.'"

anna farris
Avocados From Mexico
anna farris
Avocados From Mexico

For the Unqualified podcast host, it is "unbelievably thrilling" to take part in this project. But what makes this opportunity all the more exciting is that it's a brand she's actually passionate about.

"To be able to promote a product that I love so much, who doesn't love Avocados From Mexico?" she says. "I'm really grateful."

Because this opportunity felt so "enormous" to her, Faris — who has had to keep the gig a secret prior to now — did everything in her power to make it happen. She, therefore, had to lie to her parents about what she was actually doing.

"My parents think that I'm writing a horror movie, which I'm not," she explains. "This is how little they know about the industry. I told them that I needed to location scout in Mexico City. So I needed to be gone for a few days, and they bought it. It was fun. It's like, 'Yeah, can you take care of the kids? I got to go location scout for the horror movie that I'm not writing.'"

anna farris
Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico is as equally excited about this partnership as Faris is.

"Like Avocados From Mexico, Anna made everything better," Alvaro Luque, President & CEO of Avocados From Mexico, says in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "She was a perfect fit for our Eve character – her energy and comedic timing brought the good times to the production. And like us, she loves avocados!"

Luque adds: "We're proud of how the ad turned out and excited to bring the goodness to gameday again this year."

anna farris
Avocados From Mexico

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Super Bowl LVII will be broadcast live from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

Related Articles
Meghan Trainor Grooves to Viral TikTok Dance in Teaser for the Pringles 2023 Super Bowl Ad
Meghan Trainor Practices Viral 'Made You Look' TikTok Dance in Pringles Super Bowl Commercial
Maya Rudolph's Super Bowl Ad M&M's
Maya Rudolph Is 'Thrilled' to Star in M&M's Super Bowl Ad as the Brand Announces She'll Replace 'Spokescandies'
Doritos Teases Super Bowl Commercial Starring 'Mystery' Celebrity and Their New Sweet & Tangy BBQ Chips
Doritos Teases Super Bowl Ad Starring 'Surprise Celebrity' and New Sweet & Tangy BBQ Chips
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna celebrate Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
A$AP Rocky Is Excited for Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'My Lady's Back Making Music Again'
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Emotional Reaction to First Oscar Nomination: 'I Am Stunned and Humbled'
Andy Richter Avocados From Mexico
Andy Richter Serves Up Laughs in Avocados From Mexico's Super Bowl Commercial — Watch
Lifetime Achievement Award winner Ivan Reitman (L) and actress Anna Faris attend The CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards
Anna Faris Claims Ivan Reitman 'Slapped My Ass' and Yelled on 2006 Film Set: 'Reign of Terror'
Lifetime Achievement Award winner Ivan Reitman (L) and actress Anna Faris attend The CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards
Anna Faris Is 'Still Making Sense' of Ivan Reitman Harassment: 'It Doesn't Feel Traumatic'
Chris Pratt, wife Anna Faris and son Jack Pratt attend the ceremony honoring Chris Pratt with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 21, 2017 in Hollywood, California
Anna Faris and Chris Pratt's Son: Everything They've Said About Jack
Anna Faris, Michael Barrett
Who Is Anna Faris' Husband? All About Michael Barrett
Anna Faris attends the "Overboard (Hombre Al Agua)" Mexico City premiere at Cinemex Antara on May 8, 2018 in Mexico City, Mexico.
Anna Faris Nearly Quit Acting After Leaving Sitcom 'Mom' : 'Do I Have Enough to Retire?'
Tom Brady on the set of 80 For Brady from Paramount Pictures.
Jane Fonda Praises 'Absolute Unicorn' Tom Brady in New '80 For Brady' Behind-the-Scenes Sneak Peek
Anna Faris attends a press conference to promote the film "Overboard (Hombre Al Agua)" at St. Regis Hotel on May 7, 2018 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Victor Chavez/Getty Images); Chris Pratt attends the Marvel Cinematic Universe press line during 2022 Comic Con International: San Diego at Hilton Bayfront on July 23, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images); Katherine Schwarzenegger attends The Armani Box Los Angeles Pop-Up Store Grand Opening at The Armani Box on February 06, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Giorgio Armani Beauty )
Anna Faris on 'Getting Much Closer' with Ex Chris Pratt and His Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt
Eva Longoria Baston & son
Eva Longoria Calls Mini-Me Son Santiago, 4, Her 'Favorite Person' in Sweet Beachside Photo
Anna Faris, Michael Barrett
Anna Faris Says She Has 'Tremendous Feeling of Security' with Husband Michael Barrett
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) takes his helmet off and looks towards the sidelines during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New Orleans Saints regular season game on September 18, 2022 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
Tom Brady Has 'Zero' Regrets About NFL Return Despite the Buccaneers' Lackluster Season Thus Far