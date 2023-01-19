Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston Reunite in 'Breaking Bad' -Themed Super Bowl Ad for PopCorners

It's a Breaking Bad reunion that is all that and a bag of … PopCorners!

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are teaming up in a Super Bowl 2023 commercial for the baked snack, PEOPLE confirms.

In a brief clip of the spot, Paul, 43, is seen watching a desert sunset from a familiar-to-fans lawn chair, enjoying a bag of White Cheddar popped corn crisps, when his phone rings.

"Yo, what's up?" he says, as the camera pans to an empty chair and then to the iconic RV where Jesse Pinkman and Walter White cooked up schemes during the five seasons of the show.

The brand had previously announced that Cranston, 66, was set to don his pork pie "Heisenberg" hat for the ad that will air during the big game on Feb. 12.

The commercial is hardly the first reunion for the real-life friends, who frequently profess their appreciation for each other as pals, mentors, godparents and, since 2019, business partners.

Cranston has credited Paul as the "brains" behind their mezcal company, Dos Hombres.

"He knows more about business than I do," Cranston told Esquire in January 2022. "Someone has to be the cover girl, and that's me."

As for PopCorners, the snack joins a growing list of brands gearing up for Super Bowl LVII.

Earlier this month, Doritos announced that Jack Harlow will star in the company's 23rd Super Bowl commercial.

In a teaser which PEOPLE revealed exclusively, Harlow is surrounded by fans and paparazzi snapping photos as he gets into a car. After he closes the door, the rapper hints at a "love triangle" and munches on a bag of the new sweet and tangy BBQ Doritos.