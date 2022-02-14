Super Bowl 2022: What the Stars Ate on Game Day
Nick Jonas, Mindy Kaling, Savannah Guthrie, and more celebrities share their Super Bowl snacks
Nick Jonas
"We take decorations very seriously in our house," wrote Nick Jonas in an Instagram video showing off his Super Bowl spread. The singer, who recently welcomed his first child with wife Priyanka Chopra, appeared to have a series of lavish charcuterie boards as well as a bucket of beers. "Happy Super Bowl Sunday everyone!" he wrote.
Mindy Kaling
"Do you like to know what we are eating? Oh well, gonna post anyway" Mindy Kaling wrote on her Instagram Story Sunday night. Included in the pictures the Office alum shared was a plate of nachos, loaded with tomato salsa, black beans, guacamole, and an array of peppers. She also posted a photo of Deviled eggs, topped with Prosciutto.
Angela Kinsey
Speaking of The Office, Kaling's former costars Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer watched the Super Bowl together again (an annual tradition). For the event, Kinsey brought "Rams Rosé" — with a homemade label — and a spicy dip made by her husband Joshua Snyder. "Let's do this!!" she wrote on Instagram.
Sarah Jessica Parker
The Ohio native cheered on the Cincinnati Bengals with some local favorites: Skyline chili, oyster crackers, and hot sauce, as well as a variety of Graeter's ice cream flavors. "And just like that I'm back on Lafayette Circle," she wrote, a nod to her Sex and the City spinoff, And Just Like That. "Been looking forward to this for days."
Savannah Guthrie
Today anchor Savannah Guthrie dubbed the Super Bowl "National Day Without Nutrition," sharing picture of bowls of Doritos and potato chips. "NBC," Guthrie wrote, changing the initials of the network to, "Nothing But Chips."
Candace Cameron Burie
For the Big Game, Full House star Candace Cameron Burie had a full table of appetizers including three different types of chicken wings, each "marinated for 3 days" in a variety of sauces: Teriyaki, BBQ, and Frank's Red Hot. There was also a plate of vegetables, including tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, and cauliflower.
Katie Lee
"GO BENGALS!!" Katie Lee wrote on Instagram, captioning a video of her cooking her Super Bowl meal. "Cincinnati Style Chili for the Super Bowl because we're rooting for the Bengals."
"Well, I am, Ryan's not," she said, of husband Ryan Biegel.
"This is taking me back to my college days as a waitress," Lee added. "Chili on spaghetti You can make it a 3-way, 4-way, or 5-way. I do 5-way. Add some beans, add some onions, and a big ole pile of cheese on top. You need a lot of cheese!"
"Cincinnati Style Chili for the WIN 🙌🏽" she added.