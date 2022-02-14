Ryan Reynolds Secretly Voiced Grimace in McDonald's Super Bowl Commercial: 'It's Called Range'

Months after asking for McDonald's to bring fan-favorite character Grimace back, Ryan Reynolds helped bring him to life in a Super Bowl commercial

Kanye West wasn't the only one making a surprise appearance in McDonald's Super Bowl 2022 commercial.

The hilarious spot — depicting that moment when hungry customers just can't quite figure out what to order — featured a number of celebrity McDonald's fans including NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, the world's most popular FIFA Twitch streamer Edwin Castro, and one other star viewers may not have noticed: Ryan Reynolds.

Yes, the actor made a subtle appearance in the ad, though not in the flesh. Instead, he voiced iconic McDonald's character (and recent internet MVP) Grimace.

Reynolds' own adult beverage brand, Aviation American Gin, appeared to notice it first. "Uhhh… the voice of Grimace sounds oddly familiar," the asked on Twitter. "Did @McDonalds hire a certain Canadian drink-slinging McRiblet?"

"Yes. Confirmed," Reynolds responded. "It's called range."

In McDonald's commercial, Grimace was just one of the stars stuck on his order.

"Can I get uhhhhhhhhh" — he and others say, freezing and hanging on the last word while waiting to make their selection.

The spot is inspired by "a universal fan truth," McDonald's said in a release, that "sometimes, you just can't decide what to order."

Reynolds, like others, has long made his love of McDonald's known. Last year, he had a little fun toasting the McRib's 40th anniversary, in a parody video of his own. He even asked at the end of it to bring back Grimace, making his Easter egg appearance in the Big Game ad even more fun.

That's not the only Super Bowl commercial Reynolds actually appeared in.

The trailer for his new Netflix's film The Adam Project aired during the game, too. The film stars Reynolds as a futuristic time-traveling pilot who crash-lands in 2022 and interacts with his 12-year-old self, ultimately teaming up to save the future and his wife, Zoe Saldana.

PEOPLE caught up with Reynolds before the ad's premiere, Reynolds revealing that his actual preteen self was "not unlike the 45-year-old me: just a ball of nerves."

"I hide it well when I perform and when I walk out on talk shows, fancy events and stuff, but no, on the inside I'm in a silent shriek," he explained.

What would the father-of-three movie star say to his younger self if he could? "All kinds of terrible things are going to happen. All kinds of great things are going to happen. It's all the weird, wacky, funky recipe that makes up life," he says. "So, you know, keep on keepin' on, kid. Just keep your chin up. You'll be fine."

Reynolds also had a front-row seat to Super Bowl LVI, watching the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams face off in person at the Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

On Sunday, Reynolds shared a selfie from the game with pal Will Ferrell.