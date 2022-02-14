Ever Get Your Hand Stuck in a Pringles Tube? Watch the Chip Brand's 2022 Super Bowl Commercial

Pringles said a whopping 43 percent of people have admitted to getting their hand stuck reaching for that last chip

Pringles made a 2022 Super Bowl commercial sure to stick in your head.

In the third quarter of the big game on Sunday, the chip brand aired its fifth consecutive Super Bowl spot, a hilarious 30-second ad that addressed the age-old issue of what to do when you get your hand unexpectedly stuck in a Pringles tube.

It's a problem Pringles fans had long been complaining about on social media (and according to the brand, a whopping 43 percent of people have admitted to experiencing). But instead of demonstrating how one might easily free themselves, Pringles' hilarious spot showed what life would be like if fans just kept the tube in.

The commercial follows the life-long journey of one devoted Pringles fan, who gets his hand trapped at a college party while reaching for the last delicious crisp. From there, viewers follow the man's many milestones of his life — from meeting his wife, getting married, having children, and more — all while enduring the unexpected and hilarious consequences of the unique Pringles snacking experience.

The tube is even still there on his arm in death, while he's laying in his coffin at his wake.

A longer 60-second spot debuted online last week. Both it, and the in-game ad, ended with a new man getting his arm stuck in a Pringles can, showing that a whole new generation will be experiencing this next.

"Get stuck in," read the company's tagline, which appeared at the commercial's conclusion.

"We took a new direction for this year's campaign, honing in on an insight and real situation only our fans encounter when snacking on Pringles straight out of our one-of-a-kind can," Pringles' Senior Director of Marketing Gareth Maguire said in a statement. "But we put a spin on that idea, proving that our delicious crisps are worth getting your hand stuck in a can for — a 'risk' that is inherently Pringles."

Sunday's Super Bowl LVI saw the Los Angeles Rams triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals in a score of 23-20.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and quarterback Matthew Stafford of the Rams both suffered hard hits during the game. Burrow appeared to cry out in pain after he was sacked with about 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Stafford also limped off the field after a sack in the third quarter. Both quarterbacks returned to the game.

"I'm so proud of this team," Stafford told NBC cameras after the victory. "There's so many guys on our team that deserve this, so many great players guys who have just given their heart and soul of this team, guys that are either playing this game or not because injury or whatever it is. I'm so proud of this group."

The Bengals remain one of just 12 NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl, according to CBS Sports. Their last appearance in the game was over three decades ago when they lost to the 49ers at Super Bowl 23.