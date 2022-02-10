Succession Star Nicholas Braun's Tip for a 'Healthy Relationship' Involves Whipped Cream

Nicholas Braun is helping Uber Eats customers get into the Valentine's Day spirit.

The Succession star joined Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Coolidge, and Trevor Noah in the brand's hilarious Super Bowl commercial, plugging the fact that Uber Eats delivers more than just food. And in a new spot, he takes the messaging beyond the Big Game, reminding shoppers that the service is a one-stop shopping place for Valentine's Day.

"Let's talk romance!" Braun says in the clip, pulling out various items from a brown Uber Eats bag including a box of chocolates, a bundle of roses, and a can of whipped cream. "All your V-Day 'Eats' and 'Don't Eats' and 'Ooh, Maybe If You'e Lucky Eats' can be ordered on Uber Eats."

The company is launching a Valentine's Day hub in the app, aware that some may have forgotten about the holiday due to the Super Bowl. There, customers will be able to get up to $20 off V-Day gifts like flowers, chocolates, candles, bath bombs and more.

Before the ad's completion, Braun holds the whipped cream, telling viewers, "This is something for a healthy relationship."

Nicholas Braun, Uber Eats Credit: Uber Eats

Back in October, Braun opened up to The New York Times about his difficulty with maintaining long-lasting romantic relationships, despite his desire for one

"I haven't really been in a long-term relationship, ever," said Braun, 33. "I do yearn for it and yet I'm incapable of it. I go toward it and then I hit a wall where I'm like, 'I can't go farther into this. I've got to exit.' "

Though the actor hasn't had much success, he's keeping a positive mindset on his romantic life and staying patient.

"I do believe it'll happen at the right time with the right person. Until then, it's fun to meet people and see what works," he said.

Braun told the Times that he's "fascinated by romance and courting another human," and is channeling his interest in his latest personal project, which he describes as a "relationship traumedy."

Nicholas Braun Credit: Rich Polk/Getty

While he works on that, at least he's able to channel some of that into his Uber Eats spot. The add finds him and Coolidge taking a bite out of a variety of household products they received in their Uber Eats order, only to learn the hard way that they're not edible.

Braun told PEOPLE in a statement he was excited to collaborate with the company in the commercial, and to work with Coolidge.

"As a fan of Uber, and eating, and bowls, I was thrilled to get to do an Uber Eats Super Bowl commercial," he said. "I also got to work with the comedic genius, Jennifer Coolidge. Less cool: I had to drink dish soap and eat sponges all day. But I learned a valuable lesson… just because it's delivered by Uber Eats, does not mean you should Eats it."