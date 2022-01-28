Peyton Manning Is Set on Winning at the 'Superior Bowl' in Michelob Ultra's 2022 Super Bowl Commercial

PEOPLE has an exclusive look at the retired NFL star and actor Steve Buscemi starring in the new Super Bowl 56 ad

It appears two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning is out to prove he's the undisputed G.O.A.T. ... of bowling.

The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback will be one of the stars featured in Michelob Ultra's upcoming Super Bowl 56 commercial, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

In the first of two teasers released Friday, Manning is seen at Superior Bowl—an old-timey bowling alley with a cheeky name reference to the big game—while dressed in a classic teal-colored bowling shirt. The spot continues with the retired NFL player lacing up his bowling shoes, grabbing a bright orange ball (a possible nod to his former Broncos team?) and stepping into position with deep concentration. But before he can (literally) get the ball rolling, the words "Opening 2.13.22" flash across the screen.

Is he manifesting a strike? Trying to become one with the pins? Or perhaps silently screaming his famous scrimmage-line audible "Omaha!" in his own head? All will be revealed when the full commercial airs during the Super Bowl broadcast on Feb. 13.

Steve Buscemi Credit: Michelob Ultra

Emmy-winning actor Steve Buscemi will also be joining Manning in the Michelob Ultra ad—along with more soon-to-be announced star athletes and entertainers.

In the second video, Buscemi appears to be preparing the Superior Bowl for business. He cleans the beer tap, organizes pint glasses and has the less-than-glamorous job of disinfecting the communal bowling shows. His teaser ends with the same "Opening 2.13.22" message on the screen.

Both video shorts will air during the NFL's AFC/NFC championship games — with the L.A. Rams battling the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Cincinnati Bengals — on Sunday. The final commercial will air on Feb. 13, when Super Bowl LVI is broadcast live from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

This NFL season, football fans watched Manning make the jump from retired player to NFL broadcaster as he co-hosted Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli — more affectionately known as "Manning Cast" — with his younger brother, former Giants quarterback Eli Manning, on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

The Manning Cast became an unexpected hit for the sports network, with the brothers breaking down games with their first-hand knowledge and experience. Along with the commentary from the former Super Bowl champs (which has also included Eli shaking his hips like Shakira and flipping the bird, uncensored), they also invited top stars from the worlds of sports, entertainment and politics to join them live—including Tom Brady, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Snoop Dogg and Condoleezza Rice.