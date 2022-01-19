Cheetos Flamin' Hot Crunchy and Doritos Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch will be featured in a new Super Bowl spot starring Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion is going to have a flamin' hot girl Super Bowl!

On Wednesday, Frito-Lay revealed that the Grammy-winning "Hot Girl Summer" rapper would be leading their first-ever Super Bowl ad for Flamin' Hot — the über-popular flavor traditionally paired with Cheetos but now also featured on the new Doritos Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch chips.

It was a big reveal seeing as earlier this month Frito-Lay said that an A-list superstar was going to be leading the spot, teasing the mysterious celebrity's participation with just a photo of the star's hand holding the spicy, cheese-flavored snack for the camera.

Fans on social media had guessed everyone from Cardi B to Saweetie to Danny DeVito, but Megan wound up being Frito-Lay's pick. The 26-year-old Texas native posed with the new Doritos and the original Flamin' Hot Cheetos in a new photo the brand released, sticking out her tongue while wearing an equally hot red mini dress.

She also appeared in a teaser commercial for the Flamin' Hot Super Bowl ad. In the clip, Megan shows up to seemingly film her spot for the big game, but is asked by security first if she's allergic to a handful of animals, including cats, dogs, deer, bears, foxes, water buffaloes, and sloths!

"You're comfortable around crocodiles, right?" she's asked.

"A croca-what?!" Meghan responds.

Frito-Lay's Flamin' Hot flavor was first introduced as Flamin' Hot Cheetos, the product making it out to test markets in the summer of 1990 before being launched nationwide in early 1992.

This is the first time Frito-Lay has spotlighted the flavor with its own commercial across more than one brand (Cheetos and Doritos).

The final commercial will air on Feb. 13, when Super Bowl LVI is broadcast live from the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, this is just one of two major moves Megan Thee Stallion has made in the food world.

Back in October, Popeyes' announced a "Savage" new collaboration with the rapper, revealing that they'd be teaming up with a range of joint ventures starting with a new Hottie Sauce — a sweet and bold sauce with a hint of spice.

Megan worked closely with the Popeyes' culinary team to develop the flavor, which is a mix of honey, cider vinegar, and Aleppo pepper. It's offered among the chain's lineup of side dipping sauces or on Popeyes beloved chicken sandwich, marking the first time Popeyes has released a new version of its signature menu item.

The partnership also came with a line of co-branded merchandise. Oh, and Megan even became a franchise owner of her very own Popeyes restaurant.