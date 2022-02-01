Megan Thee Stallion and Charlie Puth Go Wild in Flamin' Hot's Super Bowl Commercial — Watch

Salt-N-Pepa's beloved 1987 song "Push It" gets a whole new spin thanks to Megan Thee Stallion, Charlie Puth and Flamin' Hot

Ooh baby, baby — Megan Thee Stallion and Charlie Puth's anticipated Super Bowl commercial is finally here!

After weeks of teasing the spot with the two musical superstars, Frito-Lay dropped the commercial for Flamin' Hot's first-ever Big Game spot on Tuesday. And while earlier teasers made it see that Megan and Charlie would be appearing in the flesh, it turns out that was a ruse.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Instead, the two are voicing a fiery songbird and a beatboxing fox, respectively, alongside a slew of other animals who get animated after getting their paws on some Flamin' Hot Cheetos and Doritos Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch chips.

Soon the duo and their friends are making beautiful music together — specifically, a cover of "Push It," Salt-N-Pepa's beloved 1987 song.

It was a song choice that Megan was totally behind. "Salt-N-Pepa are just the OGs," she said in behind-the-scenes footage of the commercial. "They are female rap, female empowerment, everything I think I am. Putting the song in the ad is only right because it's everything women are standing for, especially right now."

Meghan Thee Stallion Charlie Puth Credit: Frito-Lays

The ad is Frito-Lay's first-ever for the über-popular flavor and the first time the brand has ever spotlighted the flavor with its own commercial across more than one brand (Cheetos and Doritos).

Frito-Lay said in a release they hope their Super Bowl spot encourages fans to "embrace the spicy spirit in everyday life." They're using it to kick off a "Unleash Your Flamin' Hot" campaign on social media, giving fans a chance to win $500 — one of over 100 cash prizes — by choosing which commercials are the most fire, and which don't bring the heat.

Simply use the fire emoji (from 🔥 to 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥) on Twitter during the Super Bowl using the hashtags #FlaminHot #Entry for a chance to win.

Dorito Superbowl Credit: Frito-Lay

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As for Megan and Charlie, they both expressed excitement about being a part of Super Bowl history.

"This is something I've been wanting to do," Megan, 26, said on set while making the ad. "To be in a Super Bowl ad, I definitely feel like these are one of the moments where I'm like, ' Dang, you might be kind of famous. You might be working it. You might really be somebody.' Because the whole world is watching the Super Bowl! And they put Megan Thee Stallion in there? Yes!"

"It's kind of a full circle moment for me," said Charlie, 30. "I grew up watching every single commercial, being addicted to television, being the millennial that I am seeing every Cheetos and Doritos commercial. It's just... surreal that I'm now a part of that."