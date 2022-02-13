Kanye West Makes a Surprise Appearance in McDonald's Super Bowl 2022 Commercial

Kanye West is taking his love for McDonald's to the next level!

The Grammy winner, who has long called the Golden Arches his favorite restaurant, made a surprise appearance in the burger giant's Super Bowl 2022 commercial, which premiered on Sunday night during the NBC broadcast of the Big Game.

In the clip, West rolls up in a McDonald's drive thru in one of his infamous Sherp ATVs, popping out the front to place his order. Only, the "Gold Digger" rapper can't exactly figure out what he wants, instead telling the operator, "Can I get uhhhhhhhhh" — freezing and hanging on the last word while he makes his selection.

The spot is inspired by "a universal fan truth," McDonald's said in a release, that "sometimes, you just can't decide what to order."

West isn't the only one stuck. McDonald's entire 30-second Super Bowl spot features people in the very same predicament. There are even some other famous faces, like 23XI NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, the world's most popular FIFA Twitch streamer Edwin Castro, and iconic McDonald's character (and recent internet MVP) Grimace.

All are McDonald's fans in their own right, but perhaps none as much as Ye himself, who hasn't been shy about his love for the chain. "McDonald's is still my favorite restaurant," he famously tweeted in 2018.

"McDonald's man / McDonald's man / The french fries had a plan / The french fries had a plan," West wrote. "The salad bar and the ketchup made a band / Cus the french fries had a plan."

"The cheeseburger and the shakes formed a band / To overthrow the french fries plan," he continued. "I always knew them french fries was evil, man / Smelling all good and s— / I don't trust no food that smells that good man / I don't trust it / I just can't."

Social media users soon began posting the magazine spread, complete with the poem and accompanying photos of West purchasing food at a drive-thru.

"I knew the Diet Coke was jealous of the fries / I knew the McNuggets was jealous of the fries / Even the McRib was jealous of the fries," West said in his poem. "I could see it through his artificial meat eyes / And he only be there some of the time / Everybody was jealous of them french fries / Except for that one special guy / That smooth apple pie."

McDonald's responded to West's poem with love. "Like the beef in our burgers our love for our fans' creativity is 100 percent," the said in a statement at the time.

