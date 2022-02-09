Jennifer Coolidge Says She Turned Down a Hot Dog Endorsement After Iconic Legally Blonde 2 Quote

Actress Jennifer Coolidge tells PEOPLE about starring in Uber Eats' new Super Bowl commercial, and why that Legally Blonde 2 line is still bringing her attention nearly 20 years later

"Oh my God, you look like the Fourth of July! Makes me want a hot dog real bad."

Begin saying that quote to any Jennifer Coolidge fan and they'll likely jump in to finish the sentence. The line, from 2003's Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, is one of the acclaimed actress' most GIF-able in her near 30-year career. In fact, it almost earned Coolidge a very on-brand hot dog endorsement deal.

"I was offered one and I turned it down," the Uber Eats spokesperson, 60, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "It was a hot dog company that just did the meat hot dog, and I eat these amazing plant-based hot dogs. So I said to the company, 'If you guys come out with plant-based hot dogs, I will definitely do a commercial for you.' "

Coolidge explains that even 19 years later, that Legally Blonde 2 quote still follows her. "You know what's funny? Whenever I eat a hot dog, there's not one person who can keep their mouth shut," she jokes. "They have to go, 'Oh, that's so on brand, Jennifer. You're having a hot dog! Makes me want one real bad!' And I'm like — 'Look, I'm not making any money off this. I'm just eating this hot dog because I'm hungry and I like this snack.' "

She adds, "The thing is, I love a hot dog. When you're working on set, and you've been there since 5 a.m. and by 11 a.m. you're ravenous but lunch isn't until 2 p.m., I'll have a plant-based hot dog. I put all the trimmings on it. You cannot tell the difference. The science that has gone into them, they're just as tasty. So I'm hoping this company will extend into that area and call me."

Though she's still waiting for that call, Coolidge did get another one, from Uber Eats. She joined Gwyneth Paltrow, Trevor Noah, and Succession star Nicholas Braun in the company's hilarious new Super Bowl commercial reminding people that their service delivers much more than just food.

The spot was teased earlier this month, while a full version premiered online Tuesday ahead of its airing during Super Bowl LVI this Sunday.

"This is my first Super Bowl ad," Coolidge tells PEOPLE of the commercial, which shows her chowing down on things like lipstick, makeup brushes, paper towel rolls, toilet paper, and more before realizing, "We can't Eats any of this!"

"Who would have thought? When they told me they wanted to do this, I thought it was a crank phone call!" she joked. "But it's been so great working with Uber Eats because they've really made this into a great business. It's a concept I didn't know anything about before I signed up to do this commercial. I thought they just did food, but there are so many things you can have delivered with Uber Eats. It's just so cool that you can just get on an app and get everything brought to your house!"

Since the pandemic, Coolidge says she's been using Uber Eats more and more.

"My life has sort of changed, with these Zooms and everything," she explains. "Once they show up to set these up, I can't leave my house. There's all this stuff that I always need but you're in this stationary position where you have to host the people in your house so you can't leave. So we've been using it like a storm here!"

"You can get anything; you can get the dog food, feminine products ... you can actually send someone out for flowers and candles and they'll show up before your people arrive," Coolidge says. "If you came into my house right now and saw what I have: brushes, makeup, eye-shadow, lipstick, lipgloss, powder puffs, fragrances — I love all that girl stuff. Oh, and trash bags. Sometimes you think to yourself, 'Am I going to have this person show up with just a tiny little makeup item?' So you add things to your order like trash bags that you know you'll need down the line. Open my closet and you'll see, I really do have trash bags for days."

One thing she doesn't have? Paltrow's infamous "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle, which the Oscar winner takes a bite out of in the Uber Eats ad.

"You know what I want to do? I want to have an ass candle," Coolidge jokes. "I want to be the first that comes up with it."

Coolidge says she'll be watching the Super Bowl this year, though she's not rooting for a particular team.

"I like the camaraderie, I really do," she says. "Even going over to someone's house to watch the game, where there are girls and guys and you're watching something all together. It's pretty cool. I don't eat a lot of stuff that some of my friends eat, but I show up with my popcorn."

"In winter, we have sort of this empty moment after Christmas and New Year's, and I feel like the Super Bowl is always there," she continues. "We need the Super Bowl!"

And as for Legally Blonde, Coolidge says she's so grateful to the film franchise for everything it's given her, even if that hot dog deal fell apart.

"Legally Blonde is the gift that keeps giving," Coolidge says. "Thank God for those movies, because they really helped me in many areas you really wouldn't think. I call it Legally Blonde karma; the generosity and support I've gotten in my career connected to that movie. And that hot dog quote is part of it — why just the other day, someone sent me a photo of this birthday card a friend had gotten. It's an illustration of me from that hot dog scene that says, 'Oh my God, it's your birthday!' It's really cute. And then a few months earlier, someone had a T-shirt with the full hot dog quote on it!"