"Teaming up with Bud Light Seltzer for my first Super Bowl commercial feels like being the No. 1 draft pick," Guy Fieri said

Guy Fieri Declares Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda the 'Loudest Flavors Ever' in New Super Bowl Spot

Flavor King Guy Fieri has spoken: Bug Light Seltzer Hard Soda has the loudest flavors ever!

The Food Network star — known for his bold flavors and even bolder personality — is appearing in Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda's new Super Bowl commercial, which dropped on Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the spot, Fieri appears as the king of the "Land of Loud Flavors," a magical universe that a trio of friends explore after cracking open a can of Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda. Taking a sip of the drink, Fieri issues a statement to all residents.

"Citizens, there's a new flavor in town," Fieri says in the ad. "I declare Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda the loudest flavors ever!"

His pronouncement leaves the land's citizens (all Fieri lookalikes) cheering in the streets, as Fieri shouts "Flavor! Flavor! Flavor!" over and over again.

Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda Credit: Bud Light

It's a funny concept for the man behind Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen, and his first Super Bowl commercial ever.

"Teaming up with Bud Light Seltzer for my first Super Bowl commercial feels like being the No. 1 draft pick," Fieri said in a statement. "This team has always made the best commercials and I'm stoked I get to play for them."

"Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda and I are all about loud flavors and I can't wait for fans to see how the 'Land of Loud Flavors' comes to life!" he added.

Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda Credit: Bud Light

Bud Light's new spot celebrates "the brand's commitment to disrupting the seltzer category," they said in a release, "with permanent offerings like Bud Light Seltzer Retro Tie Dye and the all-new Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda, in addition to limited edition packs like the seasonal Bud Light Seltzer Ugly Sweater and recent pucker-worthy Bud Light Seltzer Sour."

The Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda variety pack brings the bold classic soda flavors we all love to seltzer form with zero sugar including: Classic Cola, Cherry Cola, Orange Soda and Citrus Soda.

It's available for purchase in 12 oz. slim can variety 12-packs.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The full spot will air on Feb. 13, when the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams face off at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, for Super Bowl LVI.