Super Bowl 2022 Food Deals, Discounts and Freebies to Score Big on Game Day

The recipe for a guaranteed good time on Super Bowl Sunday? Scoring major deals on game-time food!

On Sunday, when the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will face off for Super Bowl LVI, restaurants across the country are offering free food and delicious deals to feed hungry viewers.

Rather than feeling pressed for time while making homemade Super Bowl snacks, check out these offers:

7-Eleven: Free pizza feels just as good as watching your favorite team score a touchdown. On Feb. 13, 7-Eleven is offering fans a free large 7-meat, cheese or pepperoni pizza delivered right to your door.

Chipotle: This deal is anything but cheesy. Every day from Feb. 9 through Feb. 13, customers can get a free small side or free topping of queso when ordering on the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com. All you need to do is use promo code QBLANCO with the purchase of a full-priced meal.

DiGiorno: DiGiorno is giving fans a free pizza if at any point during Super Bowl LVI the score mirrors the first three digits of Pi — 3-14 (or 14-3). All they need to do is enter online between Feb. 6 and game-day for a chance to at the prize. Winners will receive a coupon redeemable for a complimentary DiGiorno pizza.

Fatburger: The West Coast burger chain is giving away 56 free burgers to lucky fans every hour during the game. To win, fans should keep one eye on television on another on Fatburger's Instagram account. Each hour, the brand will drop a special code on its Stories. The first 56 customers to redeem the code through online ordering can enjoy a free original Fatburger. The promotion kicks off on game day at 3:30 p.m. PT and will continue through 6:30 p.m. PT.

It's Just Wings: Nothing says "game-day" more than messy and saucy chicken wings and It's Just Wings is prepared to lend a hand with football watch parties. If ordering a minimum $15 purchase through UberEats then customers can get free delivery through Feb. 16. The deal is even better if customers order through the It's Just Wings site; with this pickup-only offer, they can get 11 free boneless wings on Feb. 13 with a $30 minimum purchase. Fans have a choice of 11 different sauces for the special deal and get free fries and ranch with every order!

Marco's Pizza: Customers can enjoy a large pepperoni pizza for just $9.99 when you use the code 'PEPMAG' through an online order or Marco's Pizza app.

McAlister's Deli: Order delivery through Grubhub and get $5 off your order of $20 or more.

McDonald's: The fast-food maverick is making sure you don't have to miss a moment of the commercial breaks with a special delivery deal for this weekend. If fans order any purchase of $15 or more through DoorDash then McDonald's will throw in a free 20-piece order of chicken nuggets. The deal is available from Feb. 10 to Feb. 13 through DoorDash using code KICKOFF.

Moe's Southwest Grill: Take $5 off the restaurant chain's meal kits — which include queso and feed 4-6 people — using promo code MEALKIT5.

Panda Express: Not in the mood for chicken wings and pizza? Panda Express is offering a deal on their Family Meal, a customizable combo of three entrees and two sides, for $29 with free delivery on game day.

Pasqually's Pizza and Wings: Get a free large pizza with any order over $30 through Feb. 13.

PDQ: MyPDQ points registered members can get 12 free wings when they buy 12 chicken tenders for $19.99. Pre-order online or on the MyPDQ app (limit two pre-orders per MyPDQ points member) using the code BigGame.

Peter Piper Pizza: Double the fun! Get two large 1-topping pizzas for $24 on Super Bowl Sunday.

Pieology: Take $5 off any $25 purchase or more using the code BIGGAME22, either online or in-store.

Pollo Campero: The chicken chain is giving $5 off orders of $25 or more on every order made on its website and the Pollo Campero app. Just use the code RUSH25. (Last through Valentine's Day, if you need a good V-Day deal too).

Red Lobster: Looking for some seafood? Red Lobster is serving up food with free delivery on Sunday for anyone looking for some lobster while watching the game.